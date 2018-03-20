Martin Lawrence & Snoop Dogg Talk Sitcom Secrets and Upcoming Collaborations

The world of comedy wouldn’t be the same without Martin Lawrence. From his start arguing about scuffed Jordans in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing and early stand-up specials in shiny shirts, to his self-titled sitcom and genre-shifting buddy cop flicks Bad Boys and Blue Streak, Martin hasn’t left the limelight in nearly 30 years. And if that wasn’t enough, the timeless comedian is nowhere close to stopping, with another Bad Boys sequel on the way.

On the latest, very special episode of GGN, Martin joins Uncle Snoop in the studio to break down his long career, behind-the-scenes secrets from Martin, and the history behind the 1990’s famous HBCU hoodies.

So grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite strain, and grab a seat alongside the Doggfather for stoney conversation with one of the silver screen’s living legends. And for more of our dynamic duo, keep your eyes peeled for The Beach Bum, the latest film from director Harmony Korine, featuring both Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg!