Martha Stewart and Snoop Recreate “Titanic” to Tease New Season of Their Show

On Monday, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg dropped a trailer for the third season of their cooking show — and it’s got the duo recreating Jack and Rose’s “King of the World” scene from Titanic.

But instead of “flying” over the Atlantic, they’re flying high in the kitchen.



The Emmy-nominated series, originally titled “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” enters its third round on April 3rd as “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge,” with ten new themed episodes pitting the show’s high-namic duo against teams of celebrity guests. A judge, also drawn from the superstars’ ranks, will select each episode’s winner.

In previous seasons, Martha and Snoop shared cocktail, dessert, and other simple-yet-scrumptious recipes with fellow celebs under a variety-show format. The new season marks the first time the hosts will battle their friends for the Potluck Party Platter Prize.

The first special puts tokers to the test: 4/20 munchies. Isla Fisher will judge with Method Man and Matthew McConaughey competing.

Related: The Famous & 420 Friendly

Additional specials include :

“Battle of the Besties“ (Best Friend's Day): Tiffany Haddish, Meghan Trainor, and Kandi Burruss

“Mother of All Battles” (Mother's Day): Octavia Spencer, Fergie, Rumer Willis, and Toya Wright

“Summertime Block Party Smackdown”: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Loni Love

“Father’s Day Feast”: Regina Hall, Reverend Run, and Jessie T. Usher

“Championship Chow Down” (Sports): Michael Strahan, Laurie Hernandez, Jesse Palmer, and Michael Rapaport

“#Friendsgiving Face-Off”: Jimmy Kimmel, Yvonne Orji, and Guillermo

“Holiday Frost Fight”: Paris Hilton, Tank, and Haha Davis

</p>

“Halloween Food Fight”: Eve, Lil’ Pump, and Tami Roman

“Eat Your Heart Out” (Valentine's Day): Tamar Braxton, William Shatner, and Trey Songz

“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge” is produced by a partnership between VH1, Sequential Brands Group, 495 Productions, and MERRY JANE. The third season premieres Wednesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. EST/PST.