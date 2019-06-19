Mac P Dawg Talks the Early Days of Shoreline Mafia On the Latest “About That Time”

Here at MERRY JANE, we turn the green room into center stage. And on our twice weekly cannabis culture talk show, About That Time, we kick it with the hottest talent in and around the world of weed, steamed live from our SoCal studio. This Tuesday, our host Noah Rubin sat down with rapper Mac P Dawg to find out about the rap game glow up, as well as break down this week’s hottest weed news.

A fresh face on the West Coast scene, Mac P Dawg made his way into the music industry with the help of his high school classmate and Shoreline Mafia rapper Fenix Flexin’. After becoming quick friends, the Mac decided to try his hand at rapping, releasing his first single “Half N Half” with the help of Fenix in 2017. From that point on, Mac caught the music bug and hasn’t stopped since.

Originally from East Hollywood, the OTX member has made a name for himself across the Golden State spitting Best Coast street anthems over tense, ominous beats. This year alone, Mac was featured on Dirt Rich’s “Money Walk,” and collaborated with Shoreline Mafia honcho OhGeesy on the new single “Let Me Know.”

To bring the Southland newcomer to a wider audience, Mac is currently opening for Shoreline Mafia on their Off The X tour, and will close out the road shows with Shoreline in El Paso, Texas on June 25th.

At the “About That Time” studio, Mac P Dawg kicked back with our critter clique, shared a blunt, and broke down some Southland history. In our Instagram deep dive segment, we put the spotlight on Mac P Dawg’s vacation pics, his tour life, and his pot stash. In our “Roll The News” segment, we discussed Pakistani politicians wearing cat ears during an address, as well as China being pissed about legal weed from the States being smuggled into the country. And of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without “Astrology Time,” the show segment when we turn down the lights and read the guest’s star chart.

