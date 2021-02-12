Love Stoned: Here Are the Sexiest Weed Gifts to Set the Mood This Valentine's Day

Image via

If you're a stoner, you know that every day is about love. To say there is one day dedicated to love is like saying there is only one day to smoke weed. Anyone who actually smokes grass knows it's 420 every day — not just on April 20th. The same goes for Valentine's Day. While we appreciate a day dedicated to romance, Valentine's Day should be more about love in all of its forms: self-love, friend love, familial love, pet love, love for your passions — you get the picture.

We're not saying you shouldn't celebrate your partner — you definitely should. But love is like a flowing neon river that needs multiple outlets for its fullest expression. Cannabis can help enhance the vibrations of love and find new channels through which we can give it expression. This is why weed shouldn't be legal: the world desperately needs a macrodose of love, and weed makes love-feelings much more accessible. Yes, even for those with the hardest of hearts.

So, that's why you should celebrate Valentine's Day by getting stoned, probably like you would any other day. But rather than flopping on the couch and falling prey to the spell of Netflix, you should give your love languages expression instead. We'd bet our entire stash of weed that the products below can help facilitate that.

Enjoy!

Waxmaid: Waxmaid 6.5” Ares Dab Rig

Waxmaid Ares is a Zinc Alloy metal made into a pocket-sized dab rig. The mouthpiece is made with platinum-cured silicone, which is detachable for easy cleaning, and you can also change the mouthpiece based on your preference. This safer and healthier alternative mouthpiece in vivid color also makes your vaporizer more distinctive. The connector’s diameter size is 18mm, so it fits all mouthpieces of Waxmaid nectar collectors.

waxmaidstore.com

Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp makes USDA organic, full-spectrum cannabis products derived from legal hemp. The company is based in Kentucky and sources all its hemp from organic family farms in order to provide the most reliable and trustworthy full-spectrum CBD products legally available in the United States.

Cornbread Hemp claims to make the best CBD oils in America, and when you look into the company's process, it’s hard to deny. All their CBD oils are USDA organic and verified full-spectrum (rare qualities in the CBD industry). But the real tea is that they use a flower-only extract instead of the whole plant (which is even rarer). For customers who try their products and aren’t satisfied, they offer a 30-day guarantee. All-in-all, an unbeatable combo.

Cornbread Hemp takes its name from the Cornbread Mafia, a Kentucky-based marijuana syndicate busted in the 1980s in which federal prosecutors called it the biggest bust in American history. That’s why Cornbread Hemp formulates their Whole Flower CBD Oil to have the highest THC level allowed by federal law, with a CBD-to-THC ratio of 23:1. That’s a dispensary-grade ratio on a product that also bears the USDA organic seal, which is something you can’t find in any dispensary.

Why does Cornbread Hemp call their CBD oil “Whole Flower” instead of “whole-plant”? Most CBD brands use the whole plant in the extraction process — stalk, stems, leaves, and everything. That’s what “whole-plant” means. Cornbread Hemp only uses hemp flowers in its extraction process. That’s why their full-spectrum CBD oil contains a superior range of cannabinoids and terpenes and a natural flavor that tastes like cannabis flowers. That’s what “Whole Flower” means.

cornbreadhemp.com

Dr. Dabber

Take your Valentine’s breath away with a perfect dab from the new Dr. Dabber Boost EVO. The latest addition to the Dr. Dabber family, the EVO was painstakingly built from the ground up to give users the dab of a lifetime, and what better time to share that experience than on Valentine’s Day? The Boost EVO ’s patent-pending temperature control sensor and six preset heat settings ensure that you’ll get a consistently perfect dab every time.

The Boost EVO features a completely floating quartz atomizer with a built-in vaporization cup and heating element. The floating atomizer sends more direct heat to the vaporization cup, resulting in reduced heating times and improved temperature control. The EVO’s atomizer is revolutionary in the cannabis industry, and just like your Valentine, it’s truly one-of-a-kind.

If you or your Valentine are an on-the-go dabber, the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO is the perfect companion for your travels. Available in Moon White or Eclipse Black, its compact design and carrying case (which comes with the EVO!) makes it an ideal pack for last-minute escapes to watch the sunset with your sweety. But even if you’re staying in, the EVO can help set the mood with its spectacular RGB ambient lighting that’ll compliment your V-Day vibes.

With the Boost EVO around, love won’t be the only thing in the air...

MOONWLKR

This Valentine’s Day, our friends at Moonwlkr — the industry leaders in Delta 8 THC — are bundling their best selling edibles for one LOW price. A “ His and Her ” package to add some euphoria to this holiday season.

Moonwlkr continues to push the limits with Delta 8 THC, a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant.

Delta-8-THC is chemically different from delta-9-THC (marijuana), but only by a few atomic bonds. Because of this, it still offers a potent high that we know you’ll love, without the paranoia and anxiety many users experience with traditional marijuana.

There is one other MAJOR difference, though. Delta 8, since it is derived from hemp, is federally legal because of the 2018 Farm Bill and Moonwlkr ships to almost all states!

Moonwlkr has been on our radar over the past few months as their loyal following continues to grow exponentially, carving out their niche in an industry that we see no signs of slowing down (so long as it stays legal of course!).

Now isn’t the time to sleep on Delta 8. And as far as Moonwlkr goes, you’ll be hard-pressed to find gummies that taste this good and deliver the high we know you’re searching for.

It’s a must-have for the holiday. To keep up to date with new products and discounts, as well as any news and information on Delta 8, head on over to @MoonwlkrTHC and give the guys and gals over there a follow. Their social presence is taking the industry by storm!

moonwlkr.com

Red Eye Tek™ 12" Terminator Finish Hex Base Beaker

Not quite an engagement ring, however just as impressive (and more affordable), Red Eye Tek’s 12" Terminator Finish Hex Base Beakers are made of durable 100 percent borosilicate glass and feature a breathtaking metallic finish that shines brighter than any diamond. Available in different colors, shapes, and sizes — there are perfect bongs and oil rigs for any budding romance.

redeyetekterminator.com

Maplejuana

Not sure what to do this Valentine’s Day? Why not have breakfast in bed with the works: Pancakes loaded with syrup, strawberries, and whipped cream? And why not upgrade your syrup to Maplejuana, the medicated drizzle your pancakes (and lover) deserve? That’s obviously a rhetorical question — when you get a chance to take your food and your lover’s life to the next level, you’re also upgrading your own world. Lingerie and chocolate is so overdone. Have the ultimate medicated drizzle party with your partner this Valentine’s Day and make it an experience to remember.

maplejuana.com

My Bud Vase

Whether you need a last-minute Valentine’s gift or you're not sure which My Bud Vase™ bong your special someone would love — never fear! My Bud Vase has gift cards to ensure your loved ones receive a most perfect herbal vase that seamlessly accents every part of their life.

mybudvase.com

Foria

This is one of the industry’s best selling intimacy formulas. This unique topical works with your body to enhance pleasure, ease discomfort, and help make great sex even better with a blend of broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals. Awaken was designed to support sexual wellness for women and people with vulvas – solo or with a partner. Approximately 30+ uses per bottle.

In addition to out-of-this-world orgasms, our community reports benefits for vaginismus, vulvodynia, interstitial cystitis, endometriosis, other pelvic and genital pain conditions, and relief of menopausal challenges.

foriawellness.com

Infused Dinner by Chef Amanda

The Gathering is a family-style menu of delicacies curated from across the Black American Diaspora by Chef Amanda. The intention of these dishes is to elevate guests’ palettes through the flavors, culture, and alchemy of traditional Southern cooking. Much of the history and beauty of this food is enveloped in the way people gather to enjoy it. Make the most of the time with your loved ones, and allow Chef Amanda to create the food for your next treasured memory.

Available for Brunch and Dinner Parties

Curbside Pick up in Long Beach

Contactless Delivery: Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Orange County

chefamanda.co/our-services

Leaf Gift

Leaf Gift helps new customers and CBD connoisseurs alike explore their options and craft a CBD routine catered to their specific needs. Their overarching goal is to create a community-centered around CBD — and offer this community the opportunity to discover top-tier CBD brands in the most convenient format possible.

The subscription boxes offered by Leaf Gift provide both time and monetary savings to consumers. A $95 subscription box from Leaf Gift includes well over $150 of tinctures, edibles, beauty products, topicals, capsules, and oils. Leaf Gift also has plans to release specialized boxes, including a women’s CBD beauty box and a box for pets. No longer do customers have to scour the internet for reputable brands. Leaf Gift’s subscription boxes focus on the finest products that the industry has to offer.

Co-Founders Geummy Lee, Zoe Young, and Tedd Bernard look forward to the progress in the space. Despite the abundance and variety of businesses within the cannabis industry, only 5% of leaders in this space are women or people of color. Co-founded by three people of color, the Leaf Gift community is bringing some much-needed creating variety and diversity into this space.

Use discount code "Merryjane" at check out.

leafgift.com

*This was made in partnership with the brands on this list