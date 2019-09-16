Lil Wayne Cancels Show After a Hotel Kicked Him Out for Smoking Too Much Weed

Over the weekend, rapper Lil Wayne abruptly canceled a concert appearance after getting kicked out of his hotel for smoking weed.

On Saturday, the “A Milli” rapper tweeted that he was canceling his show in St. Louis, Missouri with Blink-182 after the Ritz-Carlton booted him off its premises. According to a local CBS affiliate , police claimed that hotel staff ejected Lil Wayne because marijuana smoke was billowing from his room.

Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019

Reportedly, hotel staff said they didn’t immediately ask Weezy to dip out. After receiving the first round of complaints, the hotel requested that he open his balcony doors to air out the weed smoke. But staff said Lil Wayne stayed steady mobbin’ and refused their request. A heated argument ensued, which resulted in the rapper’s ejection from the Ritz-Carlton. A Clayton Police Department spokesperson said the rapper left the hotel voluntarily and was not forcibly removed.

In case you’re wondering if the “6 Foot 7 Foot” MC will keep standing tall after this latest debacle, he assured his fans he’s still doing the tour. He just isn't going to do a gig in St. Louis.

Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow! </p> — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 12, 2019

Typically, weeded artists only cancel concert appearances after they’ve been arrested for toking cannabis. This move was unusual even for Lil Wayne, though it’s possible he used the incident to skip a part of a tour he hasn’t been feeling. In July, while touring with Blink-182, Lil Wayne stopped in the middle of his performance to complain about the crowd’s small size.

“I just want the people to know, if you’re wondering, please forgive me but I am so not used to performing to a crowd — and there’s not too many — that’s not my swag,” Lil Wayne said in July after interrupting his performance, according to USA Today . “I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go.”

Of course, everyone’s entitled to a self-care day or two when they’re not vibing with their job. But at least provide some refunds for the fans, Mr. Carter!

