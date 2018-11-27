Ladies First! Khloé Kardashian, Jenny Slate, and Lena Waithe Join Snoop on "GGN"

Snoop Dogg is always down to support sisters blazing their own paths, as the many powerful women who’ve joined our host in the Smoker’s Studio can attest. These ladies aren’t just the talent onscreen — they’re award-winning creators, writers, and producers who mastermind their boundary-pushing visions from start to finish.

On this very special episode of GGN, we take a look back at the best guest appearances from Snoop’s female friends in the world of entertainment, spanning comedy, drama, music, and reality TV.

Watch as Snoop raps with Jenny Slate about dropping the f-bomb on Saturday Night Live, talks to Lena Waithe about Oprah applauding her Emmy win, listens to Khloé Kardashian get real about giving advice in her family, and way, way more.

So relax, spark your favorite strain, and get ready for some girl power with Snoop and the crew. These women mean business!