Kermit Kush: The Most Stoned Moments on “Sesame Street” From the Last 50 Years

Lead image via

In 1969, society’s counterculture upheaval and a drive to expand cosmic consciousness resulted in the psychedelic convergence of Woodstock and the literally spaced-out giant leap of the moon landing.

Less audacious, but perhaps even more revolutionary, another monumental undertaking from that year channeled the era’s turned-on vibes and anything-is-possible ambitions into an ongoing source of uplift, wisdom, and inspiration for young people and, as such, humanity’s future.

On November 9, 1969, Sesame Street debuted on PBS. Yes, the show has been on the air for exactly half a century now!

Unlike previous children’s TV, Sesame Street showcased a diverse array of kids, adults and, of course, Muppets in funny, heartfelt, and believable situations. It also took place in an urban setting that reflected the communities of most of the show’s audience.

In addition, fueled by the desire to educate and enlighten in the most effective way possible, Sesame Street tapped into 1969’s heady, funky, freewheeling zeitgeist. The show empowered cutting-edge artists, writers, and musicians to create its cartoons, short films, sketches, and sing-alongs. Awash over every element of Sesame Street, as well, were the intrinsic values of love, acceptance, kindness, and inclusion.

All that’s to say, if Sesame Street’s creators weren’t potheads themselves — although just look at Muppet-master Jim Henson; how could he not have been? — the show positively incorporated the most inspired and inspirational aspects of late-60s drug culture.

Gallery — Beloved Childhood Characters Who Were Definitely High AF:

50 years later, Sesame Street remains true to its mission and continues to evolve with changing times — and that includes the show’s initial trippiness. So while the OG hippie groove may have since been overshadowed by other countercultural themes, Sesame Street is still a miracle of learning that seems to arise from clearly lit sources.

</p>

Another thing that’s never changed: ganja-rocked grown-ups have been enjoying Sesame Street while high since its first broadcast. In honor of the show’s 50 years on air, we wanted to highlight some of Sesame Street’s most stoner-friendly moments.