Kalea McNeill Talks Wake ‘n Bakes and Comedy on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

On the latest episode of "Queens of the Stoned Age," MERRY JANE’s Mira Gonzalez sat down with comedian Kalea McNeill to discuss acting on the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, being the class clown, and almost unintentionally falling into stand-up comedy 7 years ago.

Over a Swisher stuffed with the finest bud our good friends the Green Angels ( @greenangels.buz ) have to offer, Mira and Kalea chopped it up about jelly bean-shaped burgers in Fairfield CA, the important role weed plays in her writing process, and working at an infomercial production company right out of college.

We closed out the show with a friendly round of “Puff or Pass,” a segment in which we gauged Kalea’s opinions on topics such as cooking with weed, Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown , Green Book winning best picture at the Oscars , and more.

To support Kalea, check out the short film Boihood , watch season 4 of Crazy Ex Girlfriend on the CW , and catch her on MERRY JANE’s “About That Time” with Noah Rubin every Tuesday and Thursday on Facebook Live . Her new comedy special “Laugh After Dark” will also drop on Amazon Prime Video in a month!



“Queens of the Stoned Age” will be live at SXSW in Austin, Texas, with Elizabeth Nichols — Chairman of the Board of the Texas Cannabis Industry Association — as a special guest. Be sure to come check it out if you’re in town!

Until then, don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of "Queens of the Stoned Age" — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.