K Camp Talks Atlanta Strip Clubs and Gets Stoned Beyond Belief with Snoop Dogg

Atlanta has had the rap game on lock for the better part of the last two decades, and K Camp is looking for his slice of the pie. After moving from Milwaukee to The A as a child and turning from basketball to hip-hop in late high school, K Camp has since made a name for himself on a national scale, taking home XXL Freshman honors in 2015 and hitting the Billboard charts with the hit Cut Her Off. Now, after a slight break to recalibrate and catch his breath, K Camp is back with the Rare mixtape series, cementing his place among the South’s heavy hitters.

On the latest episode of GGN, K Camp joins Uncle Snoop in the studio to break down his move from high school hoops star to laser-focused rapper, his favorite strip clubs in Atlanta, and Jermaine Dupri's immense influence, all while getting as stoned as humanly possible.

So grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite strain, and grab a seat alongside the Doggfather for a stoney conversation with one of Atlanta’s hottest new rappers. And for more K Camp, pick up Rare and Rare 2, and keep your ears to the street for more music coming soon.