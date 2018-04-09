K Camp Talks Animals and Atlanta Karaoke While Taking Calls From Our Audience

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with Atlanta rapper K Camp. To kick things off a little differently, the melodic wordsmith from down south opened up the show by giving out his personal phone number to our viewers, inviting folks at home to call in and chat. While the calls flooded in, we lit up a joint of THC Design’s finest and got to know K Camp a little better by pulling up his Instagram, where we found stories of money-hungry pit bulls, making it rain with white napkins, and flexing in baby pictures.

After answering a couple phone calls, K Camp helped us roll the news, where we learned more about synthetic fentanyl, reminisced about Sex and the City, endorsed Cynthia Nixon for New York governor, and heard about getting stoned at work from professionals across the country before gifting K Camp his very own Weekend Box. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we took yet another phone call from K Camp’s #1 fan, a very excited Cancer. For more from the Atlanta rapper, pick up the Rare mixtape series, check him out on tour starting this May, and look out for his upcoming collaboration with Sonny Digital.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!