Just a Few Drops: Here Are the Top 10 Cannabis Tinctures on the Market

Smoking weed and eating edibles are the most common ways people get stoned. Hell, less than 10 years ago they were the only ways to experience the sweetness of Mary Jane. But, inhaling anything into your lungs isn’t exactly healthy — even if you’re smoking Earth grown plants. This is especially true if you have sensitive lungs or a medical condition. And, while edibles are often a delicious way to get high, they’re pretty much always a commitment. Not everyone can just strap in and head to the stars for five (or more) hours at a time — people have lives to live!

Thankfully, it’s not 2010 anymore and weed is legal in a number of states throughout the US. Not only has it made cannabis widely accessible, it’s also created a supportive environment for product innovation. Now, smoking pot (or other inhalables) and eating edibles aren’t the only ways to commune with the green goddess.

In fact, the modernization of cannabis has led to the rise of tinctures, or cannabis oil that comes in a glass bottle with a dosage dropper. They’re excellent for microdosing and have become a go-to product for canna-parents, seniors, athletes, and people who want a discreet way to consume cannabis in the healthiest way possible. The dropper usually comes with measurements etched on the stem, which makes precise dosing a dream.

You can add a few drops of cannabis oil to anything. If you’re looking for a creative way to spice up an old family recipe, tinctures make it easy to do so. You can add a few drops to any meal, a glass of champagne, cup of tea, soup, guacamole, or — anything, really. And, thanks to sublingual technology, you can even squeeze a few drops of tincture under your tongue for fast-acting therapeutic effects.

Tinctures are incredibly versatile. That’s what makes them so special, and why we want to give these tincture brands love. So, the next time you’re on the hunt for tinctures, consider this your go-to guide.

Green Revolution Deep Rest Oil

Deep Rest from Green Revolution won 1st place for Best Tincture at the Weedcon Cup in Malibu, California in September 2020. So you know it has to be good stuff.

Green Revolution believes the miracle of the cannabis plant can be used to support and enrich all aspects of someone's life. They use the best of science and nature to chart a clear path so that users can enjoy consistent reliable experiences no matter the application.

At Green Revolution, they take the guesswork out of cannabis products. Your favorite cannabis product shouldn’t produce bland or unpredictable results. Not only should they taste great, but they should also provide joyful, long-lasting effects that you can count on.

By creating a symbiotic blend of precise cannabinoids and terpene profiles from meticulously selected strains, Green Revolution’s “Terpene Love Cannabinoids Standardization Profiles” deliver fast-acting, consistent experiences each and every time.

The optimal combination of consistent and rich terpene and cannabinoid profiles gives you the power to control your experience.

Green Revolution provides you with the keys. Now it’s up to you to find your moment .

Visit Greenrevolution.com to learn more.

Koi CBD Oil

The mission at Koi is simple: They’re creating the standard of quality for CBD users everywhere. They source hemp extract through a strict vendor validation process. All products are infused with hemp grown and extracted in the USA, which enables them to provide the most consistent and finest CBD oil on the market. Most importantly, they test their USA-grown hemp extracts before infusing them into their products, and then test every final batch made with an accredited, independent lab. All the details are made available, providing transparency and trust.

High-quality ingredients, taste, and consistency are always Koi’s top priorities when it comes to their products. Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tinctures are offered in an array of flavors, ranging from natural to minty to fruity, so there’s a flavor for everyone. Koi CBD tinctures blend naturally flavored oils and ingredients with their premium Koi PRIZM™ broad-spectrum hemp extract, featuring naturally occurring CBD and other phytocannabinoids. Koi CBD oils are also available in four different strengths: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg.

Koi CBD tinctures are an easy and delicious supplement for more balanced days. With a wide array of flavors, Koi’s CBD oil can be taken by itself, or mixed into any food or beverage. The dropper bottle allows for easy and precise dosage of CBD. So, whether you are new to the CBD game, or you are a seasoned veteran, there’s a Koi CBD oil tincture for you. Check out their line of broad-spectrum CBD oil tinctures here .

Visit Koicbd.com to learn more.

Tonic Vibes Chill Oil

TONIC’s Chill tincture is the ultimate zen blend. Chill combines full-spectrum CBD oil, sourced from TONIC’s own organic hemp farm, with calming, restorative botanicals that are purposefully selected for the way in which they support the calming actions of CBD. Ashwagandha works with CBD to defend against the effects of stress, providing calming clarity and optimal mind-body balance. The addition of lemon balm and passionflower provides more calming support for your nervous system, helping to slow down racing thoughts, release nervous tension, and promote a deeper, more restful night’s sleep. Blended with black seed oil to elevate the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory effects of each dose, Chill TONIC delivers a truly unique, thoughtful, and effective plant-based wellness solution for the mind and body.

Wellness is not a "one size fits all" kind of deal, and your CBD should reflect that. Using purposeful, plant-based ingredients, TONIC formulates unique CBD botanical blends to provide targeted support based on your needs. Through relentless dedication to quality, integrity, and intention, what started as a CBD retail company grew into a consciously-led vertically integrated operation, including Tricolla Farms, their organic and sustainable craft hemp farm, and Bardo Labs, their small-batch, science-backed processing and manufacturing facility. From farm to bottle, every step of TONIC’s process is mindful and purposeful, always working towards the end goal of more consistent, integrative, and sustainable healing for mind, body, and spirit.

Visit tonicvibes.com to learn more.

Care by Design 2:1 Full-Spectrum CBD Drops

Care by Design's 2:1 ratio tincture is high in CBD and medium strength in THC. This product is popular for its full-spectrum dose of CBD, THC, minor cannabinoids like THCa and CBDa, and terpenes. The robust levels of THC in this specific tincture make it ideal for evening use. It’s a favorite for promoting relaxation and supporting a restful night’s sleep.

The 2:1 ratio is for people who are less experienced with THC, as you may feel some psychoactive effects. The 2:1 ratio is also great for experienced cannabis users seeking powerful daytime or nighttime comfort and wanting a calm feeling with less psychoactivity. Whether you're an experienced cannabis user or a novice, this product will undoubtedly make you feel good.

Visit CBD.org to learn more.

cbdMD Premium CBD Oil

The great thing about cbdMD is the fact there's superior, broad-spectrum CBD in every product. The 1500mg oil breaks down into precise measurements thanks to the dropper, making dosing easy — there are 25mgs in every serving. Their manufacturing process ensures wholesome hemp properties without any THC, too. The hemp used in every tincture is sourced from the USA. cbdMD also does third-party, ISO-certified lab-testing to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Visit cbdmd.com to learn more.

CBDistillery Relief Relax Oil

CBDistillery’s full-spectrum oil tinctures combine the powers of CBD oil and other naturally occurring plant proteins, minerals, vitamins, and more, so that you can reap all of the benefits of the cannabis plant without any potentially intoxicating effects. Full-spectrum oil tinctures include less than 0.3 percent THC. When you use CBDistillery CBD oil tinctures, you can be assured you’re using the highest quality CBD on the market.

All CBDistillery products are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and consistent dosing. CBDistillery products are made using US Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.

Ingredients: Fractionated coconut oil (MCT) and Full-spectrum CBD hemp extract (aerial parts)

Visit thecbdistillery.com to learn more.

Lazarus Naturals Blood Orange High Potency Tincture

Infused with blood orange extract and our high-quality CBD isolate, the Blood Orange High Potency Tincture is an effective CBD oil with a high concentration of CBD and a pleasant citrus taste. To ensure a high-quality product, Lazarus Naturals carefully extracts and formulates all of their CBD tinctures in house. Each ml (which is measured out on the dropper stem) contains 50mg of CBD. The ingredients are simple, too. The blood orange tincture contains organic fractionated coconut oil, cannabidiol, naturally-derived blood orange extract.

Visit Lazarusnaturals.com to learn more.

NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil

NuLeaf’s proprietary genetics allows them to naturally create a whole plant CBD extract that is highly concentrated in CBD and contains significant amounts of secondary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, and more.

Cannabinoids work synergistically with each other and are more effective when they are found together versus when they are isolated. This is known as the entourage effect, which is the foundation on which all NuLeaf’s oils are made.

Visit Nuleafnaturals.com to learn more.

Canna Comforts Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Canna Comforts' full-spectrum oil is extracted from industrial hemp and combined with hemp seed and Vitamin D3 oil. CBD oils are a quick addition to your morning coffee, smoothies, or taken alone. Full-spectrum oil means you get more than just CBD. You get all the benefits of the hemp plant with a high concentration of CBD and other natural ingredients! The size of this tincture is 30 ml (1 fluid ounce) and contains 1000mg cannabinoids.

Visit cannacomforts.com to learn more.

CBD Unlimited Hemp-Derived Oil Drops

CBD Unlimited’s scientifically-formulated drops were designed to achieve the most effective, consistent, high-quality, and high-value product on the market.

As a broad-spectrum oil, this product contains more than just CBD. Phyto-Cannabinoids like CBDA, CBG, CBC, CBN, and terpenes are also present. Their CBD is sourced responsibly from American hemp farms, which is a huge plus.

Their oils contain natural oil flavoring with no sugar added and are free of all synthetic additives. Additionally, each product batch is tested to ensure it contains no heavy metals, solvents, pesticides, mold, yeast, or pathogens.

Why choose a tincture? Because they are preferred for their purity, consistency, flexibility, and easy delivery. When finding the right dosage, it’s easy to simply adjust the serving size until the desired effect is achieved. With our unique, easy-squeeze dosing dropper, oral administration is clean and easy. Tinctures provide a baseline experience when administering CBD.

Visit cbdunlimited.com to learn more.

*This was created in partnership with Tonic Vibes, Green Revolution, and Koi CBD