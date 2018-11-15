Jorden Kedem Talks Family, Thanksgiving, and Weed on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for some of us, but for others, the holiday season raises a number of difficulties: dubiously edible food, forced conversation with relatives you haven’t seen in ages, not to mention the awkwardness that can ensue when it comes to revealing a cannabis habit to one’s family.

Pro cannabis chef Jorden Kedem isn’t phased — she’s infusing her whole clan’s Thanksgiving meal this year with CBD! As the culinary master behind @weedfeed on Instagram, Jorden knows how to make magic with kush in the kitchen. On the latest episode of Queens of the Stoned Age, our series on women and weed, Jorden joins MERRY JANE’s managing editor Mira Gonzalez to break down holiday plans and how to talk about marijuana with family members.

After sparking a blunt of Forbidden Fruit from our friends at Green Angels, the queens chat about Jorden’s traditional Israeli family, smoking high-grade medical marijuana in Tel Aviv, what happens when friends get too high, and puffing joints with parents (West Coast kids, am I right?). Jorden also shares her wise approach to telling skeptics about her canna-career: if you’re passionate about your purpose and can explain why, you don’t have to hide it from anybody. Now that’s a message we can be thankful for!

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of Queens of the Stoned Age — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over. Happy holidaze!

You can sign up for dank deliveries via the Green Angels’ website if you’re in Los Angeles, and be sure to follow them on Instagram.