Joe Moses Talks “Back Goin’ Brazy" and Growing Up in Los Angeles

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with Los Angeles rapper Joe Moses. Sponsored by the good folks at Mezz Brands vapes, we kicked things off by going full on Instagram stalker, where we pulled out stories of bringing Future Hendrix to the 54 block, coaching Pop Warner football, blowing bands at the club with Wiz Khalifa, and a quick history lesson about Joe’s lifelong ties to SoCal’s notorious gang culture.

After closing out our social media breakdown with a joint of THC Design’s XJ-13, Joe warned us about possible complications with our Critter Clique hand signs and changed the name of our program to “About That Bime,” before we finally broke out our papers and rolled the news. In our educational segment, Joe helped us break down an unexpectedly stoned journey from a furry friend, the astronomical sales totals at legal weed dispensaries during this past 4/20 holiday, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s most recent medical marijuana advice for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Joe corrected our false Wiki-facts and told us about his Leo vibes. For more Joe Moses, buy and stream his hit single "Back Goin’ Brazy," and catch him on on tour with Ty Dolla $ign, coming to a city near you soon.

