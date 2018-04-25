CULTURE
Is Duterte's Drug War Tearing the Philippines Apart?
AD
Some Filipinos are still getting high behind closed doors, but given the risk, no one is willing to admit it. MERRY JANE News travels to Manila to see how Duterte's war is affecting everyday citizens.
Published on April 25, 2018

Ever since Rodrigo Duterte became President of the Philippines in 2016, thousands of suspected drug dealers and users have died under the most brutal war on drugs witnessed in recent history. In his former stint as Mayor of Davao City, Duterte — popularly known as “The Punisher” — encouraged citizens to take the law into their own hands and murder drug dealers and other criminals. Human rights groups claim that death squads killed over 1,400 drug users, minor criminals, and even homeless children under Duterte's watch.

After being elected president, Duterte took his extremist war on drugs nationwide. Between the time Duterte took office and February 2018, more than 20,000 people are estimated to have been killed in police drug raids, according to a recent report.

MERRY JANE News correspondent Christel Escosa traveled to Manila to see how Duterte's deadly prohibitionist policies are affecting the lives of everyday citizens. Even though a number of Filipinos are still getting high behind closed doors, no one is willing to admit it for fear of being targeted by law enforcement.

NEWS
WORLD
POLITICS
TRAVEL
MORE...
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE