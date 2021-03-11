Introducing Eighty Six Brand: Providing Easier Access to Delta-8 THC for All

There are only a handful of things to get excited about in a typical calendar year: The holiday season, your birthday, and the ability to get high legally nationwide, thanks to Eighty Six Brand and its unique collection of Delta-8 THC-infused products.

Whether you’re new to the world of cannabis or have been smoking since it was “illegal,” chances are you’ve heard of Delta-9 THC and CBD. But have you heard of Delta-8 THC ?

Delta-8 THC is a minor cannabinoid that occurs naturally in cannabis plants. An analog of traditional Delta-9 THC , Delta-8 produces milder psychoactive effects, allowing you to enjoy a manageable high without the attached anxiety and paranoia you might experience after smoking too much Delta-9 THC, too fast.

You are probably wondering how you can legally get high off this stuff, considering THC (over .3 percent) is totally illegal. The 2018 Farm Bill states that all derivatives, isomers, and cannabinoids in hemp are legal, provided that the final product has less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC. This definition thus opens the floodgates of Delta-8 THC products, just as CBD did just a few years prior.

Enjoying Delta-8 THC in the Best Way Possible

Currently, Eighty Six Brand offers two distinct product collections that pay homage to the two most popular ways to enjoy cannabis: Vaping and eating it.

Eighty Six Brand’s Vape Cartridges collection, the original product line the company is blasting off into the market with, features five well-known and distinct strains with a flavorful twist. Their oil has food-grade terpenes infused into the distillate, effectively masking the earthy, leafy taste of hemp, giving the user a distinctly elevated vaping experience.

</p>

For example, one of the most popular strains to date is Fruity Pebbles OG , a classic indica known for its ability to make you and the couch best friends. Eighty Six Brand takes that experience one step further by adding a complex flavor profile that feels like you’re inhaling a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal topped with milk. Don’t deny it: We know you’ve had a high day (or five) where you’ve inhaled a bowl of cereal bigger than your head. Might as well eliminate the actual food and vape it all to your head instead.

The flavorful twist doesn’t stop at Fruity Pebbles, either. What better way to kickstart your creative juices than puffing on a cloudy Blue Dream pen, complete with a warm slice of blueberry pie-flavored terpenes? Or why not eliminate that shameful feeling of buying all the Do-Si-Dos Girl Scout cookies in town, and inhale the sugary strain instead? The list goes on! On top of that, word on the street is that Eighty Six is rolling out another five strains to tack on even more variety for the high-functioning (or not-so-high functioning) stoner out there.

What Makes These Vape Cartridges So Dank?

While you can definitely puff on these ultra-yummy Delta-8 cartridges all day to get a little or majorly high, one thing is certain: The cartridges themselves truly make the experience.

Sure, Eighty Six Brand isn’t the only company to roll out Delta-8 Vape Cartridges. But, what sets them apart from others is their use of authentic CCELL® cartridges. Well-known in the electronic cigarette industry as the gold standard of vaping technology, CCELL® cartridges deliver a virtually leak-free vaping experience thanks to its proprietary coil system. This means that each time you puff on your Eighty Six strains, you’re getting zero leaks, maximum flavor, and potent delta-8 THC guaranteed.

</p>

Eighty Six Gummy Lovin' Paradise

As mentioned above, Eighty Six Brand rolled out their Delta-8 Gummies after a massively positive response to their vape cartridges. Unlike the cartridges, however, where the individual products take on the names of popular strains, their gummies take on four mouthwatering flavors — each more drool-inducing than the last.

Apple Jade Delta-8 Gummies

Apple Jade is a bunch of sweet and crisp green apples here to deliver your daily dose of Delta-8 goodness.

Citrus Blast Delta-8 Gummies

Citrus Blast smacks you with overtones of juicy grapefruit slices complete with subtle notes of citrus zest.

Midnight Melon Delta-8 Gummies

Midnight Melon keeps things interesting by fusing everything you love about Summer-loving watermelon slices with tangy blue raspberries.

Orange Bang Delta-8 Gummies

Orange Bang is a delicate pairing of sweet navel oranges topped with a light and subtle finish.

Eighty Six Brand’s Delta-8 Gummies boast an incredible 30mg per piece and 10 pieces in each bag. Despite Delta-8 THC exhibiting a less-intense psychoactive effect than its Delta-9 sibling, 30mg of Delta-8 THC is a lot to take in one sitting. So exercise some caution and start with a half to one gummy, and wait a few hours before taking more.

Interested? We think so!

It’s a godsend to be able to enjoy the power of cannabis, regardless of what state you live in. It’s also a massively great thing to get as high as you’d like without worrying about falling victim to a panic attack or paranoia from consuming too much. And for all that, you can thank Eighty Six Brand and its unique collections of Delta-8 THC-infused products. When you’re ready to take that first step into the world of Delta-8, check out their website and while you’re at it, get 20 percent off your first order with promo code: MERRYJANE.

</p>

**This was made in partnership with Eighty Six Brand



