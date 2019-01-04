How to Make Weed Tea From Your Leftover Stems

Much like the Great Buffalo, it’s possible to use every part of the marijuana plant — including those useless, useless stems that are always clogging your grinder and ruining your spliffs.

Luckily, those same no-good stems can be transformed into the most universally-beloved and cozy beverage: tea. And is there anything better than a cup of tea?

Doesn’t matter if it’s hot or cold, winter or summer, the process of pouring water over leaves to make a cozy beverage is nigh universal. So, stop throwing out those stems and start brewing ‘em instead! Here’s how.

What Do You Need?

- Stems, ground or broken by hand (~ ¼ — ½ cup)



- Water (duh) (~3 cups)



- Any flavorings (i.e. another tea you enjoy)



- Filter (coffee filters work fine, but maybe you’re fancy and have tons of cheese cloths on hand. Maybe you’re super fancy and only have paper towels. Any will work.)



- Binding agent (~2-3 tablespoons of your fave alcohol, or ½ cup of whole fat milk/creamer/coconut milk, or ½ tablespoon of butter/oil)

So, real quick: Why do you need a binding agent? Do you need one? Cannabinoids readily bind with fat molecules, which is why edibles are usually made with weed infused oil or butter. There seems to be conflicting views on the necessity of a binding agent in tea: some say alcohol is the best ; others warn adding milk will decrease the potency . We say give both a shot and let us know, because we are nothing if not high-caliber investigative journalists.

Now What?

Put the water, non-marijuana tea bags, and non-alcohol binding agent into a pot. (If you elect to use alcohol, adding it too early will cause it to simply boil off immediately). Bring everything to a boil, then add your stems. Boil your stem mixture, stirring frequently. After about ten minutes, remove the pot from the heat. If you chose to use alcohol, now’s the time to add it to the pot.

Once your elixir is complete, it’s time to strain (this is where that coffee filter/cheese cloth/paper towel comes in hand). Be careful not to scald yourself! If using a kettle, rubber banding the filter around the spout is a good way to keep your skin unburned.

Aaaaaand congrats! You just made weed tea! Add sugar or honey or a little cinnamon or whatever you want — you homemaking, gender-neutral ganja-lord! Your stomach and mindspace will thank you. Enjoy :)



