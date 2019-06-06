How to Keep a Fresh Smoking Space and Prevent It From Smelling Like an Old Bong

From cramming a towel at the bottom of your bedroom door, to bombarding the atmosphere with cheap incense, to opening every window in the house, reducing the odor of stale smoke indoors is an age-old challenge that pot enthusiasts face from puff one.

Today, the presence, potency, and popularity of marijuana has increased at an unprecedented rate, and, as a result, so is the problem of smoking spaces that — quite frankly — stink . It’s not just an issue of foul smells, either: Lingering aromas can be indicative of unclean and even unhealthy air.

As a smoker, you know that properly sanitizing your pipes, bongs, and other consumption devices is crucial when it comes to both caring for your lungs and maximizing your highs. The same goes, naturally, for the larger space in which you light up.

In a pinch, though, many smokers will fall back on the emergency smell removal techniques of their youth — e.g., spraying harsh chemical air fresheners, burning popcorn in a microwave oven, or exhaling through a dryer sheet attached to a toilet paper roll with a rubber band (“sploof,” anyone?). While such attempts may pack some nostalgic charm, they’re also not healthy or genuinely effective—and, really, they’re pretty gross.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some ideas for increasing both the livability and likability of your indoor smoking areas, with tips that range from simple household fixes to dope new developments in air-purifying technology.

</p> <p><strong>1.</strong> First and foremost, always store your stash in a container with a strong lid. In fact, go airtight. Zip-up food storage bags will work, if necessary. Not only will tight containment help keep your weed fresh, it also will work to contain odors that might occur before you even get a chance to fire up.</p> <p><img alt="1559677212806_1556301783862_weedsmellsurvey__SQUARE.jpg" src="https://files.merryjane.com/uploads/generic/1559677212806_1556301783862_weedsmellsurvey__SQUARE.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 301px;"/></p> <p><strong>2.</strong> Stay on top of your home’s airflow systems, particularly if you’ve got central heating or air conditioning. That means routinely swapping out old air filters for fresh ones.</p> <p>Pro tip: make a visible note of the date directly on the filter itself to serve as a reminder of when it’s time for a fresh one (think of how the oil change place always slaps a sticker on the upper inside of your windshield—and how often that gets you to go back for a fresh lube job).</p> <p><img alt="1559676875849_610rsLf0bwL._SL1000_.jpg" src="https://files.merryjane.com/uploads/generic/1559676875849_610rsLf0bwL._SL1000_.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 301px;"/></p> <p><strong>3. </strong>Pick up a small, personal air filter for exhaling your smoke. While it’s not a grand-scale solution, these devices are cheap and easily portable, which makes them perfect for grab-and-go ganja situations.</p> <p>This edition of the <a href="https://amzn.to/2JW2Sh0" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Smoke Buddy 059-RD Personal Air Filter</a> even comes with a smiley-faced “Mr. Smokebuddy” keychain doll to amuse yourself with once you’ve imbibed.</p> <p><img alt="EnviroKlenz Air Purifiers" src="https://files.merryjane.com/uploads/generic/1559929026156_EnviroKlenzAirPurifiers.png" style="width: 640px; height: 301px;"/></p> <p><strong>4. </strong>Purchase an air purifier. Our favorite is the <a href="enviroklenzairpurifiers.com/enviroklenz-mobile-air-system-promotion" target="_blank">EnviroKlenz Air Purifier</a>. It uses a unique, patented earth mineral technology that’s proven to be far more effective than carbon, ionizers, and ozone and other filtration systems in both removing odors and creating healthier air space.</p> <p>In fact, EnviroKlenz is so strong and safe, it’s become a go-to favorite for first responders facing wildfire smoke, people who clean industrial mold and mildew, builders in toxin-rich construction settings, and — best of all — by cannabis cultivators inside major grow house facilities.</p> <p>Trust us, then, when we assure you that EnviroKlenz is the best <a href="https://enviroklenzairpurifiers.com/best-air-purifier-for-weed-smoke/" target="_blank">air purifier for weed smoke</a>. It can and will improve your smoke area by eliminating smells and cleansing the air to keep the environment, fresh, pure, and healthy.</p> <p><img alt="1559677083950_71tjKsRcLbL.jpg" src="https://files.merryjane.com/uploads/generic/1559677083950_71tjKsRcLbL.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 301px;"/></p> <p><strong>5.</strong> Not all old school techniques get failing grades. For many fine reasons, Nag Champa incense has been a head shop bestseller for decades. Simmering a pot of patchouli on the stove can also crowd out the scent of cannabis.</p> <p>Candles can be pleasant, as well — particularly some of the contemporary specialty brands that are made to either mask or accompany the odor of weed. Check out the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cannabis-Removes-Lightly-Scented-Beamer/dp/B00MWMWOQC" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Beamer Cannabis Killer Scented Candle</a>, for one flamingly nice example.</p> <p>Still, when it comes to addressing the air quality of your home, these age-old approaches are about as effective as smoking in the shower or firing up a fatty with your head in the freezer. Your better bet is to go with some gear like EnviroKlenz.</p> <p><img alt="1559677128382_vaporizer.jpg" src="https://files.merryjane.com/uploads/generic/1559677128382_vaporizer.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 301px;"/></p> <p><strong>6. </strong>Remember, vaping is always an option — and, just like traditional smoking, it has its own plusses and minuses.</p> <p>The issue of dealing with marijuana smoke odors isn’t going away any sooner than the practice of smoking marijuana itself is. Here’s hoping the guidelines and tips above give you some ideas about how to both eliminate smells and elevate the very air that you breathe so that you can live longer and smoke stronger!</p> <p><em>This article was created in partnership with </em><a href="https://enviroklenzairpurifiers.com/enviroklenz-mobile-air-system-promotion" target="_blank"><em>EnviroKlenz</em></a><em>. For more on the company, </em><a href="https://enviroklenzairpurifiers.com/enviroklenz-mobile-air-system-promotion" target="_blank"><em>visit their website here</em></a></p> <p>Follow Mike McPadden on <a href="https://twitter.com/mikemcbeardo" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><em>Twitter</em></a></p>