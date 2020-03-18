How Do You Find the Best CBD Oil for Weed Smokers?

Everywhere you look, brands are claiming to make the best CBD oil. So, I was skeptical. Make no mistake: I believe in cannabis. I smoke marijuana. I vape concentrates. I consume edibles. Pot has a hugely positive presence in my life and, with prohibition continuing to crumble, we’re all seeing first-hand how weed is bettering the world. But CBD sounds like half-pot, so to speak. Can it really help? I decided to find out.

Getting Past the Hype

Before legalization was a trending political movement, I always dreamt of a world where you could experience the benefits of cannabis minus the commitment of getting stoned. But, that seemed like a have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too kind of fantasy. Then legalization happened, and CBD hit the mainstream.

But, now everyone praises CBD — my colleagues, people at bars and at shows, my favorite podcasters, and even my mom. People talk about it as if it can resurrect humans from the dead. And, although there are true miracle stories about the powerful medicinal value of CBD, we’re not so sure that it does everything people claim.

So, instead of stoking my curiosity, the excessive hype actually made me more skeptical. I knew some of these CBD devotees were smokers, but many were not. So, how could I trust them?

The claims seemed over-the-top: CBD alleviates anxiety, inflammation, promises pain relief, and calms the nerves. It helps you sleep better and feel more tuned-in when you’re awake. It’s perfectly legal, and it never makes you feel high.

Really, how could this be?

First, What's CBD Oil?

In an effort to determine if cannabidiol was snake oil, I looked up, “ What is CBD ?” The answer was straightforward.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, which is derived from the hemp plant and is the second most active ingredient in cannabis. And, because hemp contains hardly any THC — the chemical compound that gets you high — CBD doesn’t cause any feelings of intoxication.

But, why should I believe CBD does anything?

People say it treats chronic pain, anxiety, and improves sleep. But, if you don’t feel it, how do you know it’s working? At least with THC, you definitely know when it’s working. Everything I read made CBD sound like a scam to sell off unused hemp parts, like hemp seeds and stalks. I decided to try it for myself.

On the Hunt for the Best CBD Oil

So, I immediately Google searched “What is the best CBD.” I don’t recommend doing this because a search this broad basically made Google explode. Unless you want to feel overwhelmed and confused by companies pushing what they claim is the best CBD — their product, ahem — this isn’t the most efficient way to go about researching CBD.

You have to be a bit more specific. I narrowed my search to, “Best CBD guide,” which was more along the lines of what I was looking for: education.

That’s when Remedy Review came up. The headline stated plainly, “ The Best CBD Oil: What You Need to Know .” Perfect!

After a quick and informative overview, the Remedy Review article laid out an entire list of different CBD recommendations for specific needs: from best CBD for pain to best CBD for athletes to best tasting CBD oil and more. It was a guide for people buying CBD oil online and helped me find the highest quality brands — companies like Fab CBD, NuLeaf Naturals, Lazarus Naturals, and Charlotte’s Web.

I loved the pinpoint precision of each long-form, medically vetted write-up. The authoritative, but digestible explanations of why each product was ideal for a specific purpose was extremely helpful.

But, I couldn’t help but wonder if Remedy Review was just a ploy to push products that are all owned by the same company. You never know these days — fake news, sly marketers, and scammers will stop at nothing to push an agenda. So, I continued to research.

Remedy Review’s “About Us” section showed the site is an entirely independent entity that reviews the massive CBD market. The whole reason it exists is to provide some kind of reference point for people who are trying to determine the best CBD products to consume.

Remedy Review’s specialty is creating guides that cite medical journals. The site avoids broad, reckless medical claims, while utilizing smart, simple language that breaks down hemp, CBD, mental and physical health, and the brands the site independently reviews. In other words, it goes much deeper than listing the “best CBD oils.” It teaches consumers about natural options to help them spend less on medicines and live better.

This was also the only CBD review site I came across that had ever written a bad review — which is concerning considering there are countless CBD review sites and thousands of products out there. The story “ Lab Tests Reveal Majority of Products Contain Less CBD Than Advertised ” was proof that they’re running more of a database than a fluffy review site.

Remedy Review also uses third-party tests on products in pursuit of catching shady actors. They’re on the side of the consumer, and offer a service that benefits the people who are just hearing about things like the “endocannabinoid system” and the “entourage effect” for the first time.

A Weed Lover’s CBD Oil Review

Finally convinced, I ordered a bottle of Spruce CBD , which Remedy Review declared the strongest CBD oil on the market.

As a cannabis smoker, I wanted a full-spectrum CBD oil so I could judge the effects of CBD for myself. Spruce cost a little more than some of the other products — it’s sourced from hemp grown in the United States and has a milder taste than some other natural options — but definitely made you feel something after it kicked in.

And this is what is going to make a CBD oil “the best” for a pot smoker — feeling something. A relaxation. A calm. A sense of money well spent. I got all that from Spruce.



Sleep is what got me thinking hard about CBD in the first place. I inexplicably toss and turn at night. Once my CBD arrived, I experimented to find the best dosage and now believe CBD can help with insomnia. CBD helps me ease into a velvety slumber with no harmful side effects.

Now, I’m a CBD convert. To be sure — I still love smoking weed and getting high, but I can also state first-hand that CBD works. Remedy Review helped me separate fact from fiction. I guess it’s like the Consumer Reports of CBD.

Go there, get educated, and try CBD out for yourself.

This article was created in partnership with Remedy Review.