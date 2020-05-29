Here's the Simplest Way to Grow Weed at Home and Produce Big, Luscious Yields

Photo courtesy of Advanced Nutrients

Growing heavy yields of high-potency cannabis can take years to master. And, with so much conflicting information out there, producing high-quality buds can seem like a near impossible feat. Thankfully it's 2020, and growing cannabis at home has never been easier.

From getting your seeds to sprout to flushing your buds and everything in between, there are a few closely guarded secrets that will help you take your garden to the next level, giving you bigger yields every time. In short, you need to be sure you’re using the right medium, lights, and grow environment, as well as fertilizer made specifically for cannabis.

Discover How Smart Your Plants Truly Are

We are what we eat — and so are our plants. That’s why choosing the right nutrients for your cannabis is an essential first step in your growing journey. If you feed your plants the wrong nutrients, you risk disaster — from heavy metals that leave your ash harsh and black, to nutrient lockout that can kill an entire crop. But feed them right, and you will reap tremendous benefits of heavy, potent buds.

Here’s the thing: Your plants possess an intelligence that stretches well beyond what you might imagine. In fact, hundreds of studies have chronicled its remarkable behavior from seed to senescence. In order to unleash this innate intelligence, you must nourish them with nutrients that are compatible with its natural growth.

“When you start growing cannabis, you become intimately familiar with the anatomy of the plant,” said BigMike Straumietis, Advanced Nutrients founder and CEO. “What you’ll discover is that this plant is truly unlike anything else in its distinct nutritional needs.”

When asked if he had one piece of advice for new growers, he said, “Make sure you’re feeding your plants nutrients designed for their genome, not something generic that will miss the mark every time.”

You Don’t Need to Buy Cannabis Anymore

You can take all the guesswork out of your next grow right now, by simply giving your plants the right nutrients. It took 20 years of research and countless iterations by Advanced Nutrients’ 25 Ph.D. plant scientists to develop the perfect solution for unlocking the true genetic potential of cannabis plants. To put it simply, the team understands cannabis — and how to get the most out of a harvest. The best way to achieve this is with the Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit, which features seven premium products that have helped growers achieve award-winning harvests around the world.

There’s something inside the Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit for everyone, from the raw first-time grower to the seasoned cultivation veteran. Growers will enjoy a full fleet of best-selling nutrients, including plant-specific base nutrients, best-in-class bloom boosters, and a root mass expander.

The Starter Kit introduces cultivators to Advanced Nutrients’ proprietary pH Perfect Technology — the only existing solution for automatically adjusting the pH levels of your cannabis plants. Both pH Perfect Sensi Grow Part A + B and pH Perfect Sensi Bloom Part A + B provide growers with this proprietary innovation, while also offering nutrients for robust grows and bloom phases.

There are four additives included to complement these base nutrients and ultimately maximize your plants’ roots, blooms, bud taste, and terpenes. First you will meet Voodoo Juice, where microbes work symbiotically with roots to maximize nutrient absorption. When you get to the bloom phase, your plants will reap the benefits of Bud Candy, the industry’s leading horticultural carbohydrates formula; and Big Bud, the legendary bloom booster that provides customized ratios of phosphorus and potassium for plants in bloom phase. Finally, late-season player Overdrive will offer your plants a boost of nutrients to see them through the last few weeks of their bloom cycle.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit comes with a dedicated recipe that includes step-by-step instructions for achieving a successful harvest. Growers who purchase the kit will also enjoy around-the-clock support from Advanced Nutrients’ team of experts, who will be in lockstep with you throughout the duration of their harvest.

