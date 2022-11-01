Here Are the Top 3 Cannabis Brands You Need to Try Right Now

The United States is divided. We know this. But one thing is certain: US Citizens are ready for the federal legalization of all cannabinoids. While politicians in America remain in dissension over which ones are acceptable (and inadmissible) for legalization, it’s only a matter of time before the plant—and all of her biochemistry—is free.

Smokers plugged into cannabis-related news are probably aware of the controversy surrounding delta-8-THC. But if you’re new to cannabis and its myriad compounds, it all can be immensely confusing. So let us quickly break it down for you.

What is Delta-8, You Ask?

Delta-8-THC is a cannabinoid with a similar chemical structure to our beloved delta-9-THC. While still psychoactive, delta-8 delivers a less potent “high” than delta-9 products. The effects of delta-8 vary from person to person, however, the average experience is best described as a combination between CBD and delta-9 without feeling anxious. Some of the benefits of delta-8 include improved mood, feeling motivated yet calm, feeling sleepy, and triggering the munchies.

Although cannabis has been used for its medicinal properties for thousands of years, researchers have yet to unlock and understand its full potential. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-P), for instance, is another cannabinoid first isolated from cannabis in 2019. Although THC-P and delta-9-THC are similar, they differ in a few ways. THC-P is stronger than delta-9-THC. It’s the strongest cannabinoid known in cannabis science. THC-P also has the ability to bind to CB1 receptors in the body's endocannabinoid system 33 times more effectively than delta-9-THC

By our count, there are roughly three trillion products containing some sort of CBD available on the market, meaning anyone trying to find the right product or regimen has quite a monumental task ahead of them. While we can’t promise that the following products will make you healthier , we can say every edible, tincture, and vape featured below has earned its rightful spot inside our medicine cabinets. So relax, take a deep breath, and let us help guide you through some of our favorite CBD products.

1. UPGRADE

After years of “white labeling,” or when a product is produced by one company but packaged and branded for sale by another, the folks behind UPGRADE have stepped out of the shadows and into the spotlight. With more than 10 years of experience working in the cannabis industry, UPGRADE understands the nuances necessary to create unique, industry-leading formulations tailored specifically to consumers’ needs. Their latest collection of edibles and premium vape cartridges are crafted around the hottest cannabinoids that provide hours of relief and uplifting euphoria when you need it the most. THC-P, THC-V, HHC, HHC-P, and CBN-O are just a few of the new and trending compounds available in their stellar product line as the brand takes advantage of the "Ensemble Effect." Simply put, by combining specific cannabinoids, the effect is amplified.

UPGRADE’s effects-based products also take the guesswork out of medicating. Want to relax after a stressful day? UPGRADE’s chill gummies come in various mouthwatering flavors and contain 50mgs of calming delta-8 cannabinoids per serving. If you find yourself sleeping fine but needing an extra boost in the daytime, UPGRADE can help you focus and remain clear-headed in any situation! Each puff of their best-selling vape carts deliver an ideal amount of cannabinoids, providing energy, euphoria, and a keen center of focus. With UPGRADE’s entourage effects, we know you’ll upgrade your life with every puff.

2. Spensary

Powerful, delicious, and legally compliant. Need we say more? Spensary’s hemp-derived delta-9-THC gummies contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC while delivering 10mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC in each serving. Bursting with rich, natural flavor, our second favorite gummies come jam-packed with a total of 880mg of cannabinoids in each container.

If you want to medicate while on the go, Spensary vape cartridges come in various strains and flavors that are perfect for dosing during the day. Unlike delta-8 or delta-9 THC, THC-V is one of the hottest cannabinoids in a cart. THC-V is known to reduce the effects of THC and can be used as an appetite suppressant. It’s also known to be highly stimulating, deriving much of its potential from the entourage effect when combined with other cannabinoids such as CBC and delta-8 THC.

Spensary intentionally creates products to lift the brain fog normally found in hemp and cannabis products, zeroing in on a formulation that benefits our energy and productivity. Stop by Spensary today and shop their extensive catalog of cannabinoid-specific products and tell ‘em MJ sent you.

3. Delta Munchies

Delta Munchies has supplied a number of award-winning brands in the cannabis space for more than a decade. Based in of Los Angeles, Delta Munchies’ vision is to create a space where cannabis can be loved and enjoyed by everyone. With increased legality and accessibility in cannabis science and research, they use third-party, DEA-certified lab tests to help their customers enjoy the cleanest and most potent products—from delta-8 to Hexahydrocannabinol or, HHC—on the market.

</p>

HHC is a hemp-derived chemical compound that is found in trace amounts in the cannabis plant. Just like its similar cannabinoid cousins THC and CBD, HHC reacts with the endocannabinoid system (or ECS) to produce feelings and effects, both physical and mental, similar to delta-8.

When we find ourselves needing a slight pick-me-up, Delta Muchies’ gummies have a blissful amount of HHC to give you a boost when you need it most. Not to mention the sacred union of blueberries and raspberries to create a juicy gummy, the taste of these discreet treats are superior to other edibles. Looking for new ways to experience the full-body effects of THC? Delta Munchies has you covered.