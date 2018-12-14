Heady Entertainment: Sex Week 2018 Edition

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.

For this special Sex Week edition , we reached around just a bit further than usual to round up recently-issued flicks, shows, books, and tunes that keep with the intoxicatingly erotic air around MERRY JANE at present.

Streaming highlights include the Italian teen sex worker shocker Baby, as well as Cam, an out-of-nowhere horror hit centered on online sex. Next, the cult archivists at Vinegar Syndrome have issued collector’s editions of some lovably-bizarre ’70s hardcore favorites, The Sexorcist and Deviates in Love.

Our hot books include Porn and Pong, a highly conscious examination of how video games shaped 21st Century sex, as well as Black Lace Drag, a republished vintage novel by Ed Wood (yes, the famously terrible movie director). Music pulsates pleasingly this week, ranging from the smooth seduction of Rico Love to the more hard-pumping gyrations and poundings of Black Girl/White Girl. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” — to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.

Streaming

"Baby": Season One
Cast: Alice Pagani, Benedetta Porcaroli
Watch It: Netflix

Imported from Italy, this controversial series is based on the real-life "Baby Squillo" teenage prostitution scandal that rocked Rome. As high school students from wealthy families, Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli) and Ludovico (Alice Pagani) find their lives of pampering and privilege boring and predictable. Baby then follows the teenagers and their friends as they sneak out to who grapple with "forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets." It all leads wild escapades, uninhibited drug consumption, and sex-for-hire in order to keep the party going nonstop.

"Cam" (2018)
Director: Daniel Goldhaber
Cast: Madeline Brewer, Isabelle Link-Levy, Greg Gilreath
Watch It: Netflix

Cam is a sneaky, surreal freak-out of a fright film. It's also bracingly of the moment, as it chronicles young, ambitious Alice (Madeline Brewer) who gets hooked on the fast money and weird fun of being a cam model online. All goes okay until one day when Alice logs into her own account to find a show in progress — starring an exact replica of herself!

The premise of Cam is a brain-bomb, and, fortunately, the actual movie proves so powerful that horror master supreme Stephen King recently gave it his personal endorsement. Think of all the Stephen-King-related material you've loved while fully lit. Now add Cam to that screaming roster.

</p>

“Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World”: Season 2

Watch It: Netflix

Over the course of Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, the legendary CNN reporter applies her investigative skills to the topics of the title in six major world cities: Tokyo, Delhi, Beirut, Berlin, Accra, and Shanghai.

As a result, it’s a trip to lean in and learn about the state of human relations outside of typical erotic hotpots like Rio, Paris, Amsterdam, and Las Vegas. You may well wonder on occasion, though, how weed could further enhance the subjects’ goings-on, as many of the locations suffer under draconian drug laws. It’s okay, though — just go ahead and smoke extra for everybody on screen.

Cult-Classic Reissues