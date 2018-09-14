Heady Entertainment: “The Predator” Puffs, “BoJack” Keeps Burning, and “White Boy Rick” Rips

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.
Outside, the leaves may be changing, but the power of that sweet smokable vegetation that elevates all things remains eternal. On that note, this week’s must-puff-to offerings include two big-screen hitters on opposite ends of the dope spectrum: The Predator is all wild and frightening CGI sci-fi fun, while White Boy Rick drives home the true-life horror of the War on Drugs.
Streaming stoner favorites American Horror Story and Bojack Horseman are back with bud-ready bangs; Dario Argento’s astounding giallo screamer Deep Red gets the special edition treatment; and righteous new recordings have arrived from Jungle, Octavian, and Ro Ransom. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.