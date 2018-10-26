Heady Entertainment: "Mid90s," MihTy, and Hasan Minhaj — Just Add Marijuana

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.
On the big-screen, the new Suspiria reworks Dario Argento’s 1977 fright classic into a 21st century drug dream. New streaming choices include cannabis-ready comedy from Adam Sandler and The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj, while Castlevania and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina bring the scary to your vaping and viewing pleasure.
While candy is likely the food group to be most indulged during post-marijuana festivities over the next few days, you can also prepare to feast with the new book, Bong Appetit: The Art of Cooking With Weed. Finally, on the music front, we’ve got dope new drops from Ty Segall, Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih, and The Smoking Trees. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” — to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.
Movies