Heady Entertainment: Get Stoned to “Stuber” and "Shangri-La"

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.
In theaters, the alligator fright flick Crawl and the Uber comedy Stuber offer two fine extremes for your dazed-viewing dollar.
Streaming options go hard for laughs this week with Aziz Ansari’s surprise stand-up special Right Now on Netflix; Bring the Funny with Kenan Thompson and Amanda Seales on NBC; and Bill Burr Presents IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading on Comedy Central.
Our collector’s edition cult flicks is a whacked-out double dose of sadly the deceased (but eternally awesome) Bill Paxton, and his ultra-rare arthouse oddity Taking Tiger Mountain and the all-time ’80s teen comedy classic Weird Science.
Music releases include righteous and raging hip-hop from Big K.R.I.T, a surprise release from Blood Orange, as well as with a new power-tower of punk-metal might from Metz.
So let’s get straight — but not “straight” — to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.
Movies
TAKING TIGER MOUNTAIN (Tom Huckabee, 1983) from Spectacle Theater on Vimeo.
Taking Tiger Mountain (1983)
Director: Tom Huckabee and Kent Smith
Cast: Bill Paxton
Get It: Vinegar Syndrome
The late, great Bill Paxton is best known for his mainstream Hollywood work in Aliens (1986) and on the HBO series Big Love (as well as for his role as Chet, one of the great ’80s comedy asshole villains, in Weird Science — see below).
Based in part on the William S. Burroughs' classic novella, “Blade Runner (a movie)” — no relation to the Ridley Scott Bladerunner films — and named in part after a Brian Eno album, Taking Tiger Mountain is an indescribable drug-fever dream of images, ideas, and science-fiction surrealism that lends itself brilliantly to chemically enhanced viewing.
After being passed around for decades on brutally deteriorated bootlegs, Vinegar Syndrome has sensationally restored Taking Tiger Mountain, infinitely increasing the sound-and-visual impact of this one-of-a-kind cinematic trip.