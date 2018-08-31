CULTURE
Heady Entertainment: “Kin” Kush, “Ozark” OG, and Curren$y Chemdawg
MERRY JANE’s picks for the most potent pot-ready pop culture offerings this week, also featuring gothic ghost story “The Little Stranger,” a reissue of “Weed Wolf,” and new tunes from Don Q.
Published on August 31, 2018

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.

It’s a dope weekend for those for who like to mix their intoxicants with intensity, as Kin blasts off on the big screen, Jack Ryan rocks Amazon Prime, and Ozark returns to Netflix. For cult-flick collectors, the special edition of Strait Jacket is a head-chopping howler, while Weed Wolf is a funny fright film made expressly to be watched with marijuana. 

Music-wise, Don Q drops a dank mixtape, Curren$y fires up a new instant-favorite, and psych-rockers Black Mirrors go deliriously dark. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.

Movies

