Heady Entertainment: Travis $cott Goes “Astro” and YG Stays “Dangerous”

No new big-screen releases seem particularly aimed at Reefer Nation this week, so let’s focus on fresh hits to get lit to at home. Among the crop is the Netflix drug drama Cocaine Coast; a collector’s edition of the pre-Terminator James Cameron killer fish epic, Piranha II: The Spawning; and a pair of the summer’s most high-ly anticipated hip-hop drops from Travis $cott and YG. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” — to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.
Streaming
“Cocaine Coast”: Season 1
Cast: Javier Rey, Tristan Ulloa, Antonio Duran Morris
Watch It: Netflix
From Scarface to Miami Vice to Snowfall, the 1980s cocaine blitz had consistently whipped up wicked entertainment and, like blow itself, leaves viewers sniffing around for more. Netflix enters the snort-itorium now with Cocaine Coast, a slick drug drama starring Javier Rey as a fisherman in Galacia, Spain who scoops a far-bigger haul than he anticipated when his local port becomes the key point of entry for Latin American narcotics importers.