Heady Entertainment: Danny McBride Diesel, Blood Orange Tangie, and LeBron James Haze

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.
Nastily hilarious stoner comedy smokes up multiplex screens this weekend in the form of Arizona and The Happytime Murders. Bare-bellied stand-up comic Bert Kreischer slays on Netflix. LeBron James and Maverick Carter invite Snoop Dogg to help open The Shop on HBO. Vincent Price drops acid (for real!) in the vintage horror howler The Tingler. And there’s new musical marijuana accompaniment from Bas, Blood Orange, and Bobby Brackins. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.