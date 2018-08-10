Heady Entertainment: “BlacKkKlansman” Bubba, “Slender Man” Sour, and Trippie Redd Tangie

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.
BlacKkKlansman is unlike any movie you’ve smoked to before, and not just because it tells an outrageously true story — although pondering that certainly does compound the buzz. The Meg and Slender Man offer two less groundbreaking but still great-for-baking box office options. HBO comes back high and hard with news seasons of Insecure and Ballers. Two all-time schlock sci-fi stoner cinema classics get the collector’s edition treatment on Blu-Ray: Laserblast (1977) and Mac and Me (1988).
Music-wise, there’s a feast for marijuana-intensified ears via new sounds from Trippie Redd, DJ Muggs, and Dropout Kings. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.