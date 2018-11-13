CULTURE
Get the Score on Snoop Dogg & His Favorite Sports Figures in a New “Best of GGN”
Watch top pros from the worlds of boxing, football, and sports media get real in the studio with the Doggfather.
There’s only one thing Snoop Dogg loves more than music and marijuana: sports! Whether he’s cheering on his top squad the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering commentary ringside at a UFC bout, or coaching his little league football team, Snoop is always ready to chop it up about the latest action in athletics.

On this special episode of GGN, we take a look back at the best guest appearances from Snoop’s friends in the wide world of sports, breaking down their career highlights, opinions on the state of play, and what they do to cut loose when they’re not hitting the gym.

Watch as Snoop sits down for a one-on-one with Floyd Mayweather before his infamous fight with Conor McGregor, talks medical cannabis with former NFL linebacker Shaun Phillips, learns about Stephen A. Smith’s long journey through sports media, and way, way more.

So relax, spark your favorite strain, and get ready to go long with Coach Snoop and the crew.

