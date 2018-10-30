Get Lit With Snoop Dogg & His Favorite Comedians in a Brand New “Best of GGN"

Snoop Dogg’s Rolodex is the size of a phone book. So when it’s time to pick a guest to join him on GGN, the options are damn near endless. But between Oscar-winning thespians, chart-topping rap stars, and professional athletes, our fearless leader also has the line on some of the world’s funniest comedians.

On this very special episode of GGN, we take a look back at the best guest appearances from Snoop’s funniest friends, breaking down party stories, the best cities for stand-up comedy, and even an on-air prank call.

While Snoop sits back and puffs an endless blunt, Cheech & Chong reveal their long hidden concept for a “Jack and the Weedstock” movie, Lil Duval foreshadows his platinum R&B career, Seth Rogen goes deep on “Game Of Thrones,” and way, way more.

So relax, spark your favorite strain, and get ready to crack up with Uncle Snoop and the squad.