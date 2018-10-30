CULTURE
Get Lit With Snoop Dogg & His Favorite Comedians in a Brand New “Best of GGN"
Watch a who’s who of the world’s funniest comics cracking jokes, making prank calls, and going in deep with the Doggfather.
Published on October 30, 2018

Snoop Dogg’s Rolodex is the size of a phone book. So when it’s time to pick a guest to join him on GGN, the options are damn near endless. But between Oscar-winning thespians, chart-topping rap stars, and professional athletes, our fearless leader also has the line on some of the world’s funniest comedians.

On this very special episode of GGN, we take a look back at the best guest appearances from Snoop’s funniest friends, breaking down party stories, the best cities for stand-up comedy, and even an on-air prank call.

While Snoop sits back and puffs an endless blunt, Cheech & Chong reveal their long hidden concept for a “Jack and the Weedstock” movie, Lil Duval foreshadows his platinum R&B career, Seth Rogen goes deep on “Game Of Thrones,” and way, way more.

So relax, spark your favorite strain, and get ready to crack up with Uncle Snoop and the squad.

MERRY JANE Staff
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
