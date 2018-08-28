CULTURE
Get High With Snoop Dogg and His A-List Friends on a Special Episode of GGN
Eavesdrop on Seth Rogen, Martin Lawrence, and more of Hollywood’s brightest stars as they talk perseverance, diversity in media, and dick jokes with Uncle Snoop.
Published on August 28, 2018

With two and a half decades of rap game fame under his belt, Snoop Dogg has amassed quite the Rolodex. So when it came time to get behind the anchor desk at GGN, our fearless leader had no problem booking some of Hollywood’s hottest stars to spark up and break bread.

On this very special episode, we take a look back at those high-profile conversations in the best of GGN’s A-Listers, bringing together actors, producers, and directors from the small screen to the silver screen.

While Snoop sits back and puffs his everlasting blunt, Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, Kathy Bates, Martin Lawrence, Mario Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jamie Foxx guide us through the rollercoaster ride that is life in Hollywood, sharing stories of smoking with Wesley Snipes, selling mushrooms in high school, and working with Spike Lee. 

So sit back, light up your favorite strain, and find out which former sitcom star is trying to secure Snoop a starring role in an upcoming blockbuster...

420
ENTERTAINMENT
CELEBRITIES
VIDEO
MERRY JANE Staff
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
