Ganjapreneur and Adult Film Legend Buck Angel Talks LGBTQ Activism and the Canna-Biz

We’re back! After a short summer vacation, our latest episode of About That Time (broadcasting on Facebook Live) brought back LGBTQ activist, canna-business owner, and adult film icon Buck Angel. Sponsored by the good folks at Swami Select and Kandypens, we kicked things off with a look at our new set design while sparking a perfectly rolled joint.

Diving right in, we got the goods on Buck’s business ventures, including his Pride Wellness cannabis brand and the Buck Shot CBD-infused sexual enhancement drink. While he’s most famously known as “The Man with a Vagina” from his groundbreaking work as a transgender adult film star, Buck has since gone full ganjapreneur, with the explicit goal of ensuring a place for LGBTQ-focused business in the burgeoning space (“If we lose, a piece of this pie is not going to go to the people that need it the most.”).



Getting our groove back, we put Buck on the spot to answer questions about his Instagram, where he talked us through social media censorship, being sculpted out of solid bronze, and Trans-Form, a new housing initiative for recently incarcerated transgender people, and more. In our Roll the News segment, Buck helped us break down a new study reporting the near-miraculous effects of medical marijuana, Barack Obama’s teenage smoke session at Disneyland, and the jail-free end to Alaskan cannabis activist Charlo Greene’s two-year legal battle. And of course, what would our humble 4:20 show be without Astrology Time, where Buck let us in on his Gemini-fueled passions. For more from Buck Angel, check out Pride Wellness and Buck Shot.

</p>

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to stay up to date on all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!