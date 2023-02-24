Galaxy Treats Launches Amanita Shroom Gummies for Anyone Looking to Legally Trip

Psychedelics are making major headwinds in the political arenas lately, but obtaining them safely and legally can be impossible for most folks.

Enter: Moon Shrooms Amanita Gummies by Galaxy Treats.

While most folks are familiar with the most popular psychedelic shroom, Psilocybe cubensis, there are other heady shrooms with long, historical traditions in the psychonaut toolbox.

One of those shrooms is Amanita muscaria. You’ve definitely seen it before, even if you didn’t know it.

Amanita most famously appears in an iconic video game franchise, featuring an Italian plumber, flying turtles, and big green pipes. It’s the red, white-speckled shroom that makes you really big when you eat it.

Yeah, that one.

Each of Galaxy Treats’ Moon Shrooms Amanita Gummies packs 350mg of Amanita extract. The two main compounds in the extract are ibotenic acid and muscimol.

And the best part? Amanita muscaria and its psychedelic compounds are not controlled substances in the US. Which means they’re 100% legal to buy, possess, and even have mailed right to your doorstep.

So, what do they feel like? For starters, Moon Shrooms are much, much chiller than Psilocybe shrooms. Expect straight-off-the-launchpad elevation, with sensational body effects and giggles galore. But with Moon Shrooms, you can skip the full-blown hallucinations and hours-long incapacitation.

Basically, Moon Shrooms will get you lifted to another world, but they won’t blast you off into another dimension altogether. Which is perfect for a night of streaming those movies you’ve been meaning to catch up on. Or even going out with friends (and potentially having to socialize with complete strangers).

</p>

Customer reviews for Amanita go way, way back in history, too. Writings from the Greek philosopher Plato and Santa’s flying reindeer were likely inspired by Amanita trips.

Galaxy Treats’ Moon Shrooms Amanita Gummies come in tropical Mango and sweet Watermelon flavors. They’re testing not only for safety, but also to ensure they don’t contain psilocybin or THC, too.

Don’t trip and drive, and play safe. To get your hands (and minds) on your own Moon Shrooms, check out Galaxy Treats’ website here .

To learn more about Galaxy Treats’ legal heady hemp products, click here .