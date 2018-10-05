G Perico Talks Life in Los Angeles, New Music, and Grilling On Charcoal

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with Los Angeles rapper G Perico. Sponsored by the fine folks at Kandypens vapes and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a joint of sun-grown cannabis. After getting the lowdown from Perico on lobster tails, SoCal’s cookout culture, and the superiority of charcoal, we took a deep dive into G Perico’s Instagram, where we found stories about picking up game from the OG E-40, hot tub parties, expert chopstick skills at the sushi bar, and more.



After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, including the first cannabis-derived medication to be reclassified by the DEA, the fallout from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $420 tweet, and Ontario, Canada's plan to allow pot smoking in public. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Perico’s Aries sun and Libra moon revealed his undeniable taste for the finer things in life. For more G Perico, check out his new EP Guess What?, and keep your ears to the street for more new tracks coming soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!