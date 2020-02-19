Fucking Fashion: The Hottest and Wildest Looks of AVN 2020

As we wrote last week, AVN 2020 maintained a consistent performative quality over the four days that the convention-cum-awards-show took place. Whether it was adult stars hamming it up with fans (or, well, tolerating them through gritted teeth), or producers trying to look important by yelling on the phone to god knows who, the sexpo was indeed a spectacle full of all sorts of people at their most cartoonish and lascivious.

There's a reason the event is described as "the Oscars of Porn," after all.

MERRY JANE was there to document the festivities, and we couldn't help but notice how particular the fits and drips were among the crowd. Of course there was plenty of latex and leather, but we also saw dresses made of futuristic, see-through lyrcra, quaffed beards that were sculpted like art objects, and plenty of novelty t-shirts stating "I LIKE GIRLS WHO LIKE GIRLS" or "MAKING FOREPLAY GREAT AGAIN."

The looks were strong, to say the least, and thankfully we had our photographer OK McCausland on hand to snap pics of the nails, the bling, the corny flat-brim hats... and the sexy swag donned by the actual performers.

~ The MERRY JANE Editors

For more on OK McCausland's work, visit her website, follow her on Instagram, and revisit her previous AVN photo essay here

































































