Fucking Fashion: The Hottest and Wildest Looks of AVN 2020
The looks were strong at AVN 2020, to say the least. Thankfully, photographer OK McCausland was on hand to snap pics of the next-level nails, the bling, the novelty t-shirts, and the sexy swag donned by the actual porn stars.
Published on February 19, 2020

As we wrote last week, AVN 2020 maintained a consistent performative quality over the four days that the convention-cum-awards-show took place. Whether it was adult stars hamming it up with fans (or, well, tolerating them through gritted teeth), or producers trying to look important by yelling on the phone to god knows who, the sexpo was indeed a spectacle full of all sorts of people at their most cartoonish and lascivious. 

There's a reason the event is described as "the Oscars of Porn," after all.

MERRY JANE was there to document the festivities, and we couldn't help but notice how particular the fits and drips were among the crowd. Of course there was plenty of latex and leather, but we also saw dresses made of futuristic, see-through lyrcra, quaffed beards that were sculpted like art objects, and plenty of novelty t-shirts stating "I LIKE GIRLS WHO LIKE GIRLS" or "MAKING FOREPLAY GREAT AGAIN." 

The looks were strong, to say the least, and thankfully we had our photographer OK McCausland on hand to snap pics of the nails, the bling, the corny flat-brim hats... and the sexy swag donned by the actual performers.

~ The MERRY JANE Editors

For more on OK McCausland's work, visit her website, follow her on Instagram, and revisit her previous AVN photo essay here


1582144478470_OKM-1.jpg


1582144511552_OKM-2.jpg


1582144520980_OKM-3.jpg


1582145325930_OKM-38.jpg


1582144531082_OKM-4.jpg


1582145341999_OKM-42.jpg


1582144554339_OKM-5.jpg


1582144565482_OKM-6.jpg


1582144578253_OKM-7.jpg


1582144762415_OKM-8.jpg


1582144774288_OKM-9.jpg


1582144891698_OKM-10.jpg


1582144905626_OKM-11.jpg


1582144916508_OKM-12.jpg


1582144927600_OKM-13.jpg


1582144974555_OKM-14.jpg


1582144986784_OKM-15.jpg


1582145016731_OKM-16.jpg


1582145084786_OKM-17.jpg


1582145099601_OKM-18.jpg


1582145121125_OKM-19.jpg


1582145191798_OKM-22.jpg


1582145206712_OKM-27.jpg


1582145252752_OKM-32.jpg


1582145271084_OKM-37.jpg

OK McCausland
FOLLOW
OK McCausland is a film photographer based in New York City. Her work is published on Vogue.com, Noise Magazine, and Wire Magazine. Visit her website https://okmccausland.com/
