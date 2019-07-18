CULTURE
Frisbee Plays Frisbee in This Week's "Frisbee" (Whoa, Dude)
When not on fire duty, Frisbee likes to play frisbee with his pal Fribsy. And the more Frisbee and Fribsy play frisbee, the happier the two will be, you see?
In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

We're getting meta in this week's installment, as Frisbee and Fribsy play frisbee. While chucking the disc, the two pontificate on the meaning of "highness." 

"What does being high feel like?" they wonder. And damn, what a question that is. As Frisbee and Fribsy chase around the frisbee, they get closer to the answer. It may involve gravity, but that's not quite it. Levity? Sure, but that ain't the whole pie, either.

The answer to this particular existential question can be found in the mind-warping comic that appears just below these very words. All you have to do is dive in and let the "ness" take over your mind, body, and soul. 

And for more on Frisbee F.D., created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt, don't forget to revisit the previous installment right here.

Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
