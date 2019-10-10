CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Teaches Us How to Trim Fresh Nug in This Week's Weed Comic
"Do you know why we trim? A raw nug yearns to reach its full unbridled potential!"
Published on October 10, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's installment, it's trimmin' season! Frisbee and his cat Fribsy break out the scissors, scalpels, and go in on their freshly-harvested nug. "Do you know why we trim?" Frisbee asks. "A raw nug yearns to reach its full unbridled potential!" 

Then, as per usual, Frisbee goes on a rant about what makes trimming so vital for a dank-ass smoke sesh. His reasoning? Well, dig into the comic below and find out!

And for more on Frisbee F.D. — created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt — don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.

1570728986959_TRIMMIN1.jpg


1570729011232_TRIMMIN2.jpg

Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
