Frisbee F.D. Teaches Us How to Trim Fresh Nug in This Week's Weed Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's installment, it's trimmin' season! Frisbee and his cat Fribsy break out the scissors, scalpels, and go in on their freshly-harvested nug. "Do you know why we trim?" Frisbee asks. "A raw nug yearns to reach its full unbridled potential!"

Then, as per usual, Frisbee goes on a rant about what makes trimming so vital for a dank-ass smoke sesh. His reasoning? Well, dig into the comic below and find out!

And for more on Frisbee F.D. — created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt — don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.





Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram