CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Teaches the Teens How to Prevent Forest Fires After Toking!
AD
How do you smoke in the woods without the risk of starting a massive blaze? Frisbee has all the safety tips, which includes having a goose eat your roach clips and filters!
Published on August 15, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's installment, Frisbee continues his mission to keep Lemonwedge, MN free of wildfires. So when the canna-K9 sees the teen delinquents toking in the woods, he puts it upon himself to teach them how to dispose of their filters and roach clips without sparking a disaster. 

How do you properly ash your stash? Well, it involves some trigonometry, a couple pieces of hardwear, and naturally a goose named "Clemintine" (not spelled like the citrus!).  

Want to prevent a forest fire during your next smoke sesh? Take Frisbee's advice by digging into the comic below. And for more on Frisbee F.D. — created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt — don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.

1565892309228_FILTER1.jpg


1565892624256_FILTER2.jpg


1565892639586_FILTER3(1).jpg

Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram

420
HUMOR
SAFETY
ART
MORE...
Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
FOLLOW
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE