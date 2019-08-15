Frisbee F.D. Teaches the Teens How to Prevent Forest Fires After Toking!

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's installment, Frisbee continues his mission to keep Lemonwedge, MN free of wildfires. So when the canna-K9 sees the teen delinquents toking in the woods, he puts it upon himself to teach them how to dispose of their filters and roach clips without sparking a disaster.

How do you properly ash your stash? Well, it involves some trigonometry, a couple pieces of hardwear, and naturally a goose named "Clemintine" (not spelled like the citrus!).

Want to prevent a forest fire during your next smoke sesh? Take Frisbee's advice by digging into the comic below. And for more on Frisbee F.D. — created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt — don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.









