Frisbee F.D. Hits the Beach and Has His First "Smoke and Float" of the Season

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

This week's comic is all about warm weather and some beach-based bud consumption. Yup, it's spring time — and Frisbee is going to celebrate it in high style. Along with Fribsee the cat and Nurse Caramel, the crew hits the beach, dips its toes in the water, and naturally hot boxes a sandcastle.

Embrace the spring season with this canna-canine in his pals by reading the full comic below. And revisit the previous installment here, too!









Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram