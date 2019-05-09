CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Hits the Beach and Has His First "Smoke and Float" of the Season
Frisbee and his pot pals dip their toes in the water and embrace the warm weather with a sandcastle smoke out.
In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

This week's comic is all about warm weather and some beach-based bud consumption. Yup, it's spring time — and Frisbee is going to celebrate it in high style. Along with Fribsee the cat and Nurse Caramel, the crew hits the beach, dips its toes in the water, and naturally hot boxes a sandcastle. 

Embrace the spring season with this canna-canine in his pals by reading the full comic below. And revisit the previous installment here, too!

1557355256052_SANDCASTLESMOKE1.jpg


1557355272380_SANDCASTLESMOKE2.jpg


1557355295181_SANDCASTLESMOKE3.jpg

Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
