Frisbee F.D. Helps His Pet Cat Get Lit
Frisbee's pet cat, Frisby, cuts class and chooses Loud over Learning in this week's installment
Published on January 17, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's comic, Frisbee plays the role of a responsible parent as he packs a "lunch" for his beloved cat (named Frisby) before sending him off to his first, and only day of cat school this year.

Will the cats even make it to class? Or is the lunch Frisbee packed simply too Loud?

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here

1547770049325_CATSCHOOL1.jpg


1547770069667_CATSCHOOL2.jpg


1547770086705_CATSCHOOL3.jpg


420
FRISBEE F.D.
CATS
Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
