Frisbee F.D. Helps His Pet Cat Get Lit

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!



In this week's comic, Frisbee plays the role of a responsible parent as he packs a "lunch" for his beloved cat (named Frisby) before sending him off to his first, and only day of cat school this year.



Will the cats even make it to class? Or is the lunch Frisbee packed simply too Loud?



Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here















