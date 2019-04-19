Frisbee F.D. Explains the Hazy History of 420 in This Special Holiday Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

This week's comic is a super special, super silver haze edition of the series. Frisbee is tasked to explain the heady history of 4/20 to a bunch of canna-cats. "What is a date?" Frisbee asks. "Is it a number? Or a time?"

There's a lot to think about here folks, but we'll let the artist explain himself. We've got some wise words below, by the one and only Brian "Bubblehash" Blomerth (expert on all things pertaining to talking dogs, as well as the creator of this comic):

Did you know that in a billion years... 4/20 would happen a billion times? Philosopher's Stone with a bong on it. I've said it before and I'll say it again. Once, a good friend of mine's house burned down on 4/20. We all laughed because we thought his mom was messing with us because it was 4/20 but no.... so stay safe and diligent this holiday.

Respect every one of the previous billion year's 4/20 interactions. Know that when the damn duck does come out this 4/20, it will be a truly stunning affair. The duck's feathers are glorious. I had a vision this year that the duck would be wearing the Dr. Seuss hat. A truly appropriate hat for this year if I've ever seen one. I haven't seen the duck yet...so I can't know for sure.

My friend's house did not burn down by the way....his mom was messing with us.

Read the full comic below, and revisit the previous installment here. Happy holidaze, everyone!









Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram