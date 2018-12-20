CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Embraces "Stoned String Theory" in This Week's Comic
AD
"I'm a cross-section of quintic Calabi-Yau manifold... I'm also high as hell!"
Published on December 20, 2018

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

This week's comic goes full quantum physics, as Frisbee gets tricked into a "stoned string theory" simulation by an anthropomorphic, point-like particle. And as we all know, "strings interact with time, height, space, matter... and stoned firemen!"

Why is Frisbee stuck in this theoretical framework? Is he just way too high? Well, yes, but that's not the only reason he's dancing across a Calabi-Yau manifold...

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

1545327226477_STRING1.jpg

1545327311986_STRING2.jpg

1545327326473_STRING3.jpg

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
FOLLOW
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE