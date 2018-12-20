Frisbee F.D. Embraces "Stoned String Theory" in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!



This week's comic goes full quantum physics, as Frisbee gets tricked into a "stoned string theory" simulation by an anthropomorphic, point-like particle. And as we all know, "strings interact with time, height, space, matter... and stoned firemen!"



Why is Frisbee stuck in this theoretical framework? Is he just way too high? Well, yes, but that's not the only reason he's dancing across a Calabi-Yau manifold...



Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram