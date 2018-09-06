Frisbee F.D. and the Case of the Missing Cannabis Cat

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition, Frisbee's nug-friendly friend Nurse Caramel faces some drama involving her beloved canna-cat, Tuma. After the pesky feline accidentally breaks her artisanal water pipe, the sweet beast goes M.I.A. — breaking Nurse Caramel's hash-coated heart in the process.



When a pet goes missing, who else do you call besides Frisbee? He's been saving cats from trees while smoking trees for decades, dammit!



But Tuma's not trying to be saved, as you'll soon see in a THC-inspired twist! Read the full comic below to find out what happens to the crew, revisit the previous installment of the series here!







Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram