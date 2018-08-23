"Hot Air": Frisbee F.D. Gets High in the Sky in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition, Frisbee gets really, really high... in the sky! The smoke-eating hound and his teenage delinquent friends take a hot air balloon trip to the herb-filled heavens, cruising way above the clouds. As Frisbee explains, "I gotta get so high or else I would shine so bright... I would annoy everybody!"

The crew pretty much attempts to go around the world in 420 days, but naturally the fantastic voyage gets cut short. Read the full comic below to find out what befalls our marijuana mavericks, and revisit the previous installment of the series here!

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram