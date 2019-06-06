CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Celebrates Ganja-Friendly Graduates in This Week's Comic
"I owe every ounce of my scholastic achievement to the strain Zkittlez!" says the valedictorian at Lemonwedge High School.
Published on June 6, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

Today's comic is in honor of this year's recent ganja-friendly graduates: You can be a top student and a top toker at the same damn time, and no one should tell you otherwise! Just ask these smokin' scholars.

As such, Teen Delinquent #2 accepts the title of valedictorian at Lemonwedge High School's 2019 graduation ceremony. What made him best in class? "I owe every ounce of my scholastic achievement to the strain Zkittlez!"

After thanking the famed flower strain, Teen Delinquent #2 drifts into a reverie about smoking the good stuff with a Yak in Nepal. See, this brain bloomer is both a scholar and a globe-trotter. 

A big congrats to Teen Delinquent #2 and all the other students finishing their studies this time of year! Now dive into the dank comic, which was created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt. Neither of them were valedictorians, but that's besides the point...

 And don't forget to revisit the previous installment of Frisbee F.D. right here!

1559844533143_GRADUATION1.jpg


1559844561722_GRADUATION2.jpg


1559844595226_GRADUATION3.jpg

420
HUMOR
ART
ILLUSTRATION
Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
