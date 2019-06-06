Frisbee F.D. Celebrates Ganja-Friendly Graduates in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

Today's comic is in honor of this year's recent ganja-friendly graduates: You can be a top student and a top toker at the same damn time, and no one should tell you otherwise! Just ask these smokin' scholars.

As such, Teen Delinquent #2 accepts the title of valedictorian at Lemonwedge High School's 2019 graduation ceremony. What made him best in class? "I owe every ounce of my scholastic achievement to the strain Zkittlez!"

After thanking the famed flower strain, Teen Delinquent #2 drifts into a reverie about smoking the good stuff with a Yak in Nepal. See, this brain bloomer is both a scholar and a globe-trotter.

A big congrats to Teen Delinquent #2 and all the other students finishing their studies this time of year! Now dive into the dank comic, which was created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt. Neither of them were valedictorians, but that's besides the point...

