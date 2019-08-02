CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. and a Marijuana Mollusk Test a Suspicious Stash of Pot
"Has this weed been tested? Black market pot is unregulated and potentially contaminated — I'll have this mollusk try it first!"
Published on August 2, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's installment, Frisbee and the teen deliquents bring their stashes to the beach to watch the "Mollusk Parade." As everyone knows, it is a firedog's job to lead the crabs home after they party at the parade. What, you didn't know that? Are you not a malacologist or something? Well... now you know! (This is an educational comic, after all.) 

It's Frisbee's business to keep all the townspeople safe, so when the teens whip out a suspcious-looking stash of nug, he rightfully asks them if their weed has been tested for safety. "Black market pot is unregulated and potentially contaminated," Frisbee warns. So to protect the delinquents, our hero takes a big risk and samples their weed himself!

Are the teens smoking pesticide-laden weed? Are the crabs huffing herbicides? There's only one way to find out: dive into the dank comic below! 

And for more on Frisbee F.D., created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt, don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.

1564773787901_MOLLUSK1.jpg


1564773972339_MOLLUSK2.jpg


1564773986195_MOLLUSK3.jpg

Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
