Frisbee F.D. and a Marijuana Mollusk Test a Suspicious Stash of Pot

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's installment, Frisbee and the teen deliquents bring their stashes to the beach to watch the "Mollusk Parade." As everyone knows, it is a firedog's job to lead the crabs home after they party at the parade. What, you didn't know that? Are you not a malacologist or something? Well... now you know! (This is an educational comic, after all.)

It's Frisbee's business to keep all the townspeople safe, so when the teens whip out a suspcious-looking stash of nug, he rightfully asks them if their weed has been tested for safety. "Black market pot is unregulated and potentially contaminated," Frisbee warns. So to protect the delinquents, our hero takes a big risk and samples their weed himself!

Are the teens smoking pesticide-laden weed? Are the crabs huffing herbicides? There's only one way to find out: dive into the dank comic below!

And for more on Frisbee F.D., created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt, don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.









Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram