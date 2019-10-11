Former Disney Star and Porn Director Bella Thorne Has a New Weed Brand

Bella Thorne is a rare example of the modern Renaissance woman. She’s tried her hand at acting, directing (including work for Pornhub), singing, and writing, and she’s excelled at all of them. Now, the former Disney star who described herself as a “wannabe mogul” is shedding the “wannabe” part and dipping her toes into new, lucrative waters: America’s nascent weed industry.

Her cannabis line, Forbidden Flowers , was created through a partnership with the Glass House Group, a California-based cannabis company.

“I have struggled with anxiety for many years, and weed was the one source I found for me to do the most healing,” Thorne said in a press release . “Because of the properties in weed, I have been able to cope with my anxiety in a natural way, rather than my doctors trying to fix it using prescription drugs.”

Anti-anxiety pharmaceutical drugs may work wonders for a lot of people, but they come with a host of nasty side effects such as addiction or sudden death . Weed, as we all know, hasn’t killed anyone by overdose. However, scientists haven’t yet reached a consensus on weed’s anxiety-fighting effects. For some people, weed can reduce anxiety, but in others, it can increase anxious feelings. One study published in July discovered that roughly half of all cannabis patients said they found relief from anxiety when they toke.

A separate study from the Canadian company CB2 Insights found that 35 percent of marijuana patients said they consumed cannabis to treat their anxiety or mood disorders. Patients who said they took cannabis primarily for treating pain came in second place, at 33 percent.

Forbidden Flowers’ weed comes as pre-rolled joints housed in lavish, stylish packaging adorned with sassy statements. Under the lid, one pack reads, in typical Bella flair, “Some may call it ADD, I call it signs of a creative mind.” Nylon magazine described the statement as “edgy,” but numerous studies have confirmed that people diagnosed with ADD also tend to be incredibly creative.

“Her creative direction on Forbidden Flowers has been absolutely artistic and impressive,” said Glass House’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gruvinder “Groovy” Singh, in a press release . We’re proud to join forces with Bella in rolling out this sexy, enticing, high-quality brand that embodies her captivating spirit. The authenticity of what we are bringing to market together with Forbidden Flowers is what Bella handpicked at our grow, consumed, and loved.”

Glass House’s weed is powered by the sun , as it’s all grown outdoors without any pesticides or additives. Forbidden Flowers’ pre-roll packs contain five joints each, and packs come in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties. Forbidden Flowers officially launched on Thursday, and the brand’s Instagram account will release which retail locations are carrying her weed one at a time, week by week, until November 21. The first location on Thorne’s promotional tour is The Pottery , located in Los Angeles, which will begin selling Forbidden Flowers today.

Thorne isn’t the first pop-culture darling to partner with Glass House, either. Earlier this year, Glass House teamed up with another multi-talented artist — Jenny Lewis — to create a promotional line of Sour Diesel pre-rolls called “Rabbit Hole,” a reference to the last track on Lewis’s latest album, On the Line.