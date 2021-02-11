Fly Higher Than the Sun with the New Linx Apollo Concentrates Vaporizer

A name can mean anything, or it can carry a legacy that reaches across time and space.

Apollo is one of those names. Apollo was the god of music, art, light, and healing. The iconic Apollo Theater launched James Brown, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Hendrix, Richard Pryor, Sammy Davis, Jr., The Jackson 5, and many more into the global spotlight. And the Apollo 11 moon mission made our first giant leap to other worlds in 1969.

Today, this epic namesake carries on with the Linx Apollo detachable dabbing device — the best concentrate vape of 2021.

Linx Vapor specializes in state-of-the-art glass and dabware, and the Apollo is, in our opinion here at MERRY JANE, its highest achievement to date. Why? It works as two dabbing devices in one: It can vape weed extracts as an e-nail on most bongs, dab rigs, and water pipes, and it can act as the business end for handheld bubblers, too.

For puffing extracts on-the-go, the Linx Apollo comes with its own stylish mobile bubbler. Best of all, the bubbler is about the size of a lightbulb, while the base unit is as small as an apple and as light as a cell phone — so both can fit securely in their discreet padded carrying case, also included.

Diehard dabbing devotees can dig the Linx Apollo’s specs, too. The all-quartz heating chamber distributes heat evenly throughout the atomizer, maximizing our vape clouds while preserving our precious concentrates. The heating coil is entirely encased, which makes cleaning easy, increases durability, and extends the unit’s longevity — as if it was blessed by Apollo himself.

The Linx Apollo features four preset temperature settings, so our hits can range from flavorful, terpene-rich microdoses to ghost-facing full-on cloud-nines. And if we change our mind mid-puff, we can instantly ramp up the voltage no matter the setting. We just have to press and hold the power button for a brief but intense Heat Boost, then prepare for lift-off!

A device as powerful as the Linx Apollo requires an equally powerful battery. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery included in the package packs a walloping 2600mAH capacity, capable of beaming 5V directly into the heating element. Linx Vapor designed the battery for quick and easy USB recharging, so we always had juice whether in the office, at home, or on the road.

The Linx Apollo’s sleek black carrying case offers a few additional goodies. In it, we got a dabbing wand, a cleaning brush, a USB charging cable, a carb cap, a silicone airflow regulator, a silicone airflow sleeve, and — our favorite accessory — a male water pipe adaptor that fits 14mm and 18mm stems. In other words, the Linx Apollo could replace any of the conventional bowls sitting in our favorite rigs.





Linx Vapor made its own name through a legacy of award-winning cannabis consumption gear. And the Apollo faithfully follows in Linx’s long line of top-notch, quality-proven products. So get your head way, way above the clouds and rocket launch straight for the stars from the comfort of your home by grabbing an Apollo at Linx Vaporizers .

To purchase the Apollo or other Linx products, visit the company’s website .

**This was made in partnership with Linx Vapor.