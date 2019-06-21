FKi 1st Talks About Making Hits for Post Malone and Mad Decent on “About That Time”

If you don’t know FKi 1st , you definitely know his music. The Atlanta-based super producer and one half of the FKi duo is responsible for chart-topping hits like Post Malone’s “White Iverson,” 2Chainz’s “Watch Out,” and more.

And it goes without saying that he’s not taking his foot off the industry’s neck anytime soon. Diversifying his music outside of just hip-hop, the beat-master who goes by 1st Down has also taken the world of electronic music by storm, with dance-inducing festival sets and mixes to boot.

And with a cross-genre control of both hip-hop and dance music, there’s no better label partnership for the A-Town rapper/producer than Diplo’s Mad Decent. With the label’s backing, FKi 1st has spent the last two years releasing his weed-fueled Good Gas mixtape series.

This Thursday, the rapper and super producer FKi 1st came through our SoCal studio to kick it with host Noah Rubin on our 4:20 talk show, About That Time. He sat down and talked Billboard hits, Mad Decent mixes, and of course, lit up that good gas.





Other hits from the mixtape series Good Gas Vol. 1 & 2 feature original songs from the likes of 2Chainz, A$AP Ferg, MadeinTYO, 03 Greedo, and more. Each have each amassed millions of streams and helped elevate 1st Down and the FKi team into must-have producers for rappers across the industry.

Bringing the mixtapes to life, FKi 1st has teamed up with Mad Decent for a set of Good Gas dance parties at SXSW, Coachella, and most recently Tokyo. The lead single from Vol. 2, “Liv A Lil” featuring UnoTheActivist and MadeinTYO, recently got the video treatment, and is poised to take off as 1st Down’s next hit.

On this week's ATT, FKi 1st rolled a fresh Backwoods and explained how his Good Gas imprint evolved from a childhood joke, how he transformed into the “Black Diplo,” and let us in on some exclusive info about his upcoming Good Gas cannabis line, which will feature a slew of strains and smoking accessories.

On our “Posted Up” segment, we dug through 1st’s Instagram to find out about cigar swords, dabbing in the desert, and clearing out Post Malone’s bedroom to create “White Iverson.” Moving on to the freshest stories of the week with “Roll the News,” we dished about the possibility of legal hallucinogens and broke down the latest in cannabis policy reform. And last but not least, we dimmed the lights and got spacey for our favorite star chart soirée, “Astrology Time.”