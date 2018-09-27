Fat Nick Talks Soundcloud Rap, Miami’s Best Restaurants, and Exotic Weed Strains

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with Miami, Florida’s native internet superstar, Fat Nick! Sponsored by the fine folks at Kandypens vapes and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a joint of sun-grown ganja and jumped right into alien conspiracy theories. After getting the lowdown on the best food in South Florida (including some four-star strip joints) and the flaws of Yelp, we took a deep dive into Nick’s Instagram, where we found stories of school photo bowl cuts, kicking it with Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud, and swimming in turkey bags of exotic weed strains.

After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, including bales of black market pot washing up on the Florida shores (“It was probably some dirt brick weed”), Arizona's first state-approved medical marijuana kitchen, and cannabis legalization coming to the Mariana Islands. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we learned more about Nick’s very Virgo birth chart, uncovering strong family ties and motivational potential. For more Fat Nick, check out his catalogue of lean and weed-soaked Soundcloud hits, and don’t miss him on tour across the U.S. and Canada, coming soon to a venue near you.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!